IT&E, CBMA at SCC July general membership meeting

Presenters from telecommunications firm IT&E and the Commonwealth Bureau of Military Affairs will be the featured speakers at the Saipan Chamber of Commerce general membership meeting on July 5 at the Hyatt Regency Saipan Ballroom.

This meeting, scheduled to take place from 11:30am to 1:30pm, will also feature updates from Chamber committees and the introduction of new interns at the SCC office.

IT&E, a local leading telecommunications provider, will be the spotlight presenter during the meeting. They will unveil their latest Managed IT and Cloud Services, showcasing cutting-edge technology and its potential benefits for businesses in the CNMI. This presentation will offer Chamber members a unique opportunity to explore the advancements in cloud services and how they can optimize their storage capabilities.

The CBMA will have a presenter who will share valuable insights about the Innovative Readiness Training program and its five medical missions happening next month. Exclusive to the United States and its territories, IRT is a Department of Defense military training opportunity aimed at increasing deployment readiness. Attendees will gain a comprehensive understanding of the joint training opportunities that IRT offers and its significance for the CNMI.

In addition to these informative presentations, the Saipan Chamber of Commerce will introduce its new interns during the meeting. These talented individuals will work closely with the Chamber over the next seven weeks as part of its 2023 Career Exploration Internship Program. The introduction of the interns symbolizes the Chamber’s commitment to nurturing and developing the local workforce, and their presence will bring fresh perspectives and energy to the Chamber’s initiatives.

Moreover, Chamber committees will provide updates on their activities and progress, highlighting the significant contributions they make to the business community. Attendees will have the opportunity to stay informed about the Chamber’s ongoing projects and engage with committee representatives to learn more about their respective focuses.

The registration fee for Chamber members is $25, while future Chamber members are welcome to attend for a fee of $35. This fee covers attendance, networking opportunities, access to presentations, and a delicious lunch.

Chamber members, business leaders, and community stakeholders are encouraged to attend the July general membership meeting to stay connected, gain industry insights, and contribute to the growth of the CNMI business community.

For more information and to RSVP for the July general membership meeting, visit the Saipan Chamber of Commerce website at www.saipanchamber.com or contact the Chamber directly at (670) 234-7150 or email contactus@saipanchamber.org. (PR)