‘Pikaboo’ paces Expert Class via sweep

Share











Shane “Pikaboo” Alvarez drew first blood in the Expert Class of the 2022 Monster Energy Point Series Race last Sunday at the Cowtown Race Track.

The 26-year-old Financial & Insurance Services Group staff in fact finished ahead of his own blood, beating his dad, Cuki, 50 points to 44 points. The younger Alvarez topped both heats of the revamped track to hold off his father, while brother, Alverick, made it a family affair finishing third with 40 points.

“Definitely not an easy class to win so I’m pumped on the double first. Luckily on both heat races I had great starts and came out up front after the first turn,” he said.

Alvarez said one thing working for him Sunday was he was in pole position all throughout, which somehow helped him strategically to hold on to the lead.

“It was also a really hot dusty day so everyone behind had to ride with some dust clouds while I had a clear track so that also helped me out as well! I was able to hit all the good lines with ease and just controlled my breathing and kept trying to push until I got a good enough gap to where I could relax and ride safer. It was super fun though!” he added.

When asked about the reconfigured the Cowtown Race Track for the 2022 MRA season, the younger Alvarez said it was a welcome addition, but not without its inherent challenges.

“The new additions to the track definitely make it more fun and challenging although still very safe for all ages to ride on. I’m happy they added and beefed up some jumps, the more jumps the more fun and it’ll only make us better. Excited to see what else they do to the track!”

A total of nine dirt bike enthusiasts entered the Expert Class and the rest, with their points in parenthesis, are as follows: Ellery Cruz (36 points), Champi Villacanes (31 points), Patrick Togawa (30 points), Dave Celis (28 points), Melvin Cepeda (27 points), and MRA president Charles Cepeda (24 points).

In the Novice Class, Joseph Santos took the win by finishing first in the first heat and second in the second heat for a total of 47 points. He was followed by Ethan Yumul with 45 points including first place in the second head. Aric Cruz completed the Top 3 in the division with 42 points.

A total of 11 entered the Novice Class and the rest, with their points in parenthesis, are as follows: Bob Ferrer (36 points), Keoni Macaranas (32 points), Leonel Masga (28 points), Frankie Sablan (27 points), Cory Llagas (27 points), Maribel Igitol (26 points), Ponce Rasa (22 points), and Stanley Iakopo II (10 points).

Results of the Peewee ATV, Peewee I, Peewee II, Mini ATV, Mini I, Power Puff Girls, Mini II, Big Boy ATV, Novice, Intermediate, and Veterans classes will be reported in the next issues of Saipan Tribune.