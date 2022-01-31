‘Pikaboo’ paces Expert Class via sweep

By
|
Posted on Feb 01 2022
Share

Shane “Pikaboo” Alvarez gets up in the air while competing in the Expert Class of the 2022 Monster Energy Point Series Race last Sunday at the Cowtown Race Track.
(LAO ZHANG)

Shane “Pikaboo” Alvarez drew first blood in the Expert Class of the 2022 Monster Energy Point Series Race last Sunday at the Cowtown Race Track.

The 26-year-old Financial & Insurance Services Group staff in fact finished ahead of his own blood, beating his dad, Cuki, 50 points to 44 points. The younger Alvarez topped both heats of the revamped track to hold off his father, while brother, Alverick, made it a family affair finishing third with 40 points.

“Definitely not an easy class to win so I’m pumped on the double first. Luckily on both heat races I had great starts and came out up front after the first turn,” he said.

Alvarez said one thing working for him Sunday was he was in pole position all throughout, which somehow helped him strategically to hold on to the lead.

“It was also a really hot dusty day so everyone behind had to ride with some dust clouds while I had a clear track so that also helped me out as well! I was able to hit all the good lines with ease and just controlled my breathing and kept trying to push until I got a good enough gap to where I could relax and ride safer. It was super fun though!” he added.

When asked about the reconfigured the Cowtown Race Track for the 2022 MRA season, the younger Alvarez said it was a welcome addition, but not without its inherent challenges.

“The new additions to the track definitely make it more fun and challenging although still very safe for all ages to ride on. I’m happy they added and beefed up some jumps, the more jumps the more fun and it’ll only make us better. Excited to see what else they do to the track!”

A total of nine dirt bike enthusiasts entered the Expert Class and the rest, with their points in parenthesis, are as follows: Ellery Cruz (36 points), Champi Villacanes (31 points), Patrick Togawa (30 points), Dave Celis (28 points), Melvin Cepeda (27 points), and MRA president Charles Cepeda (24 points).

In the Novice Class, Joseph Santos took the win by finishing first in the first heat and second in the second heat for a total of 47 points. He was followed by Ethan Yumul with 45 points including first place in the second head. Aric Cruz completed the Top 3 in the division with 42 points.

A total of 11 entered the Novice Class and the rest, with their points in parenthesis, are as follows: Bob Ferrer (36 points), Keoni Macaranas (32 points), Leonel Masga (28 points), Frankie Sablan (27 points), Cory Llagas (27 points), Maribel Igitol (26 points), Ponce Rasa (22 points), and Stanley Iakopo II (10 points).

Results of the Peewee ATV, Peewee I, Peewee II, Mini ATV, Mini I, Power Puff Girls, Mini II, Big Boy ATV, Novice, Intermediate, and Veterans classes will be reported in the next issues of Saipan Tribune.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Have you had a booster shot yet of the COVID-19 vaccine?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

uog

1,500 trees planted to prevent erosion into Ugum River

Posted On Jan 13 2022
environment

G3 Conservation Corps seeking applicants for 2nd cohort

Posted On Jan 13 2022

4 New Year’s resolutions for a healthier environment in 2022

Posted On Jan 06 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 27, 2022

Posted On Jan 27 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – January 20, 2022

Posted On Jan 20 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 14, 2022

Posted On Jan 14 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

February 1, 2022, 10:55 AM
Sunny
Sunny
28°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 69%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 6:46 AM
sunset: 6:15 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune