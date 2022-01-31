SCC names four 2021 honorees at gala

Share











The Saipan Chamber of Commerce announced its picks for Small Business, Start-Up, Nonprofit, Saipan Young Professional, and Chamber Member of the year during SCC’s “Business Person of the Year Annual Gala” last Saturday at Kensington Hotel Saipan’s Kensington Hall.

The Chamber also installed and swore in its 2022 board of directors officers and members, with Associate Judge Kenneth L. Govendo swearing in the new officers.

Named as SCC’s 2021 Small Business of the Year is local consulting firm TurnKey Solutions. Also vying for the award were food business Cristianaos Kitchen and handmade jewelry maker SPNdylus670.

According to a nominee bio prepared by SCC, TurnKey Solutions is a “local CNMI consulting firm that specializes in customized Web development/ design, database development and management, search engine optimization, marketing, and data analytics utilizing the latest technology trends.”

Some of the firm’s notable work include the development and managing of the Vaccinate CNMI, COVID-19 Travelers Quarantine and Management, and the Community-Based Testing websites.

Named as SCC’s 2021 Start-Up of the Year is local gelato maker Tyler’s Gelatte Stone. Also nominated for the award was restaurant Kamakazee’s. According to its nominee bio, Tyler’s Gelatte Stone uses its platform “not only to serve delicious treats but also give back to the community through our philanthropic events including ‘Small Business Sundays.’”

Winning 2021 Nonprofit of the Year is CNMI maritime traditions promoter and practitioner 500 Sails. Also nominated for the award were outpatient primary care clinic Kagman Isla Community Center and women’s empowerment and advocacy organization Soroptimist International NMI Chapter.

A nonprofit organization “dedicated to the revival, promotion, and practice of the maritime cultural traditions of the Mariana Islands,” 500 Sails integrates “traditional cultural values into modern life” through its various community engagement activities.

Winning the 2021 Saipan Young Professional of the Year honor was Jihan B. Younis. Also nominated was Docomo Pacific CNMI brand manager Brent C. Deleon Guerrero.

Younis recently accepted a position with the Mariana Islands Refuge and Monument Complex as a park ranger/ visitor services specialist for the Mariana Trench Marine National Monument.

According to her nominee bio, Younis has been involved in various environmental conservation programs in the CNMI and has helped manage a “small family restaurant committed to using only wholesome ingredients.”

Winning SCC’s 2021 Chamber Member of the Year was MarPac Inc. Other nominees included Docomo Pacific, Bridge Capital LLC, and the Northern Marianas College.

New officers

Remaining in their current roles and serving as SCC’s 2022 board officers are president Joe Guerrero of Naked Fish Bar & Grill, vice president Shayne Villanueva of AB Risk Solutions, and secretary Marcia Calvo of Calvo’s Insurance. Janice Tenorio of IT&E is the SCC board’s new treasurer.

Other members of SCC’s 2022 board of directors include Alex Sablan of TanHoldings Corp., Das Krishnan of Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan, Dr. Joshua Wise of PHI Pharmacy, Nicole Babauta of Docomo Pacific, and Velma Palacios of IT&E.

Before the members were installed and sworn in, Villanueva thanked former SCC board treasurer Michael Johnson of Deloitte & Touche and former board member Glen Hunter of The Shack for their time and contributions to SCC and its board.

“We’re excited for their journey, their next steps, and we’re definitely excited for our journey, our next steps,” Villanueva added.