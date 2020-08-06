Planning and Development Advisory Council seeks public input for the CNMI visioning doc

By
|
Posted on Aug 07 2020

Tag:
Share

The Planning and Development Advisory Council, through the Office of Planning and Development, is requesting community feedback and suggestions to support next steps in the creation of the CNMI Comprehensive Sustainable Development Plan. 

As required by Public Law 20-20, the CSDP shall serve as a guide for the future long-range development of the CNMI using and improving existing plans, maps and other resources; identify the goals, objectives, policies, and priorities for the CNMI; provide a basis for determining priorities and allocating limited resources, such as public funds, services, human resources, land, energy, water, and other resources; improve coordination of federal, and CNMI plans, policies, programs, projects, and regulatory activities; and to establish a system for plan formation and program coordination to provide for an integration of all major CNMI and individual island activities.

To support these efforts, the public is encouraged to visit opd.gov.mp/news/public-notice/public-notice-request-for-comments-on-visioning-document/ to provide community feedback through the following:

– Visioning Survey – Please take this survey to share specific feedback about your priorities that will be included in the CSDP. 

– Guiding Values Survey – This one question survey asks for the community to vote on or list new “core values” that are intended to provide a sense of direction for planning efforts.

– Draft Visioning Document – Please review these draft vision statements and supporting goals and objectives and provide feedback – additional information and specific review questions are included in the document posted online.

OPD and the PDAC are requesting community feedback by Aug. 25, 2020, so that public comments can be incorporated into the next iteration of this Visioning Document. Send your comments to planning@opd.gov.mp.

To further support these efforts, virtual community meetings will be held in early September in order to share out a high-level summary of the Resources Report, which was used to identify needs and support the visioning and goal development process, as well as additional “visioning” e-meetings to help the CNMI chart a sustainable path forward. 

Additionally, if you would like to conduct a survey or attend these meetings over the phone, email planning@opd.gov.mp or call (670) 488-1221 Monday through Thursday to schedule a time to conduct an interview or to learn more about the call-in process. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

CNMI to ask for remainder of $238M PUA funds

Posted On Aug 07 2020
, By
0

CNMI’s total now at 46

Posted On Aug 04 2020
, By
0

Talking points

Posted On Aug 04 2020
, By
0

QUAKE UPDATES

Posted On Aug 03 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

August 2020

TAGA Plus

July - September 2020 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 7, 2020

Posted On Aug 07 2020

Community Briefs - July 28, 2020

Posted On Jul 28 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 21, 2020

Posted On Jul 21 2020

Life and Style

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

August 8, 2020, 6:01 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
30°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 4 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:01 AM
sunset: 6:44 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune