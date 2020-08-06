Private schools meet for resumption plans

Share











With majority of private schools planning to resume classes on Aug. 17, 2020, with at least a partial face-to-face presence, the Commonwealth Coalition of Private Schools have been meeting regularly to plan a combined response to address the ongoing health emergency.

Thanks to the hard work of the CCOPS COVID subcommittee, the COVID-19 Task Force, and the guidance from the CNMI Policies and Procedures for COVID-19 Prevention and Control in Educational Institutions, as prepared and provided by Gov. Ralph DLG Torres’ COVID-19 Task Force, private school leaders have worked hard to develop plans to minimize health risks and maximize educational opportunities for the islands’ 2,000 private school families.

Many schools will host orientation activities and open house information sessions before the official start. During these sessions, students and parents will receive important information and training on school protocols for the current health emergency. School leaders would like to express their gratitude to Torres and the COVID-19 task force for their hard work in putting measures in place to protect islands residents and for developing protocols for the safe reopening of schools. (PR)