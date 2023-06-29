Please listen to us!

By
|
Posted on Jun 30 2023
Share

To Gov. Arnold I. Palacios: I first wrote a letter to the editor titled “NMI’S Tourism Problem” in the newspaper a couple of weeks ago. It’s been several weeks since then, but nothing has changed so I’m writing again.  I believe that you, Mr. Governor, will be the only one who can solve the problems of the Saipan tourism industry that need immediate attention.

I presented three problems: Mañagaha, north sightseeing site, and security issues in those areas.

There must be something needed for Saipan to be chosen as a tourist destination versus Guam. The slingshot in Guam is not on Saipan.  Many shopping malls in Guam are not on Saipan. Are tourists coming to Saipan or Guam to shop?  I don’t think so. They come to enjoy the beautiful nature of Guam and Saipan. So Saipan has a big advantage.  We have Mañagaha Island and kind people on Saipan; these are the treasure of the South Pacific.  Only by taking advantage of these can we attract more tourists to Saipan. Mañagaha is especially a treasure of Saipan.  You have to take good care of this treasure.

Diamonds are just stones when they’re underground. You have to grind it and shine it so that it becomes a valuable jewel. The same goes for Mañagaha.  We have to take care of it and protect it to make it valuable.

There is a need for toilet facilities, there are too many flocks of birds on the island, and there is poor management of weeds and vines that cover the sandy beaches of Managaha. The entrance fee has doubled compared to before the pandemic. To enter the island, each tourist pays $10.   I think there are  at least 100 people or as many as 400 people entering Mañagaha every day. That’s at least $1,000, or at most $4,000. There’s going to be more and more.  It is a considerable amount of money for each month. Of course, you can’t spend all of this money on Mañagaha management, but shouldn’t you have more budget to create a clean and pleasant environment for tourists? It won’t cost a lot of money to fix the shower.  It’s just that no one cares.

Many tourists go to Mañagaha Island and complain. It smells like they are in a chicken cage. They are telling us they are not going to visit Mañagaha Island again. Please, we have to do something about this.

Can’t you use some of the funds to manage toilets in the northern part of the island? Can’t you allocate a little budget to the police station to increase morning patrols?

A few weeks ago, a tourist was robbed in Ladder Beach. They broke the window of the parked car and stole their wallet and passports. And in another incident a few days ago, two local men opened the door of a tour van at Bird Island. Fortunately, there was a guide inside the car and they said they were looking for a lighter and left.

There are thieves  in every country in the world. Perhaps heaven is the only place without those guys.  But it’s the government’s job to control and curb it.  You should install CCTV cameras in tourist attractions and increase police patrols so that they don’t commit crimes too easily.  Otherwise, Saipan will no longer be recognized as a safe place.

There are still many people who park illegally at the airport bus parking lot. Why do they park their cars in the bus parking lot, instead of public parking lot.  Maybe they do not want pay the parking fee. Its only $2. We tour guides pay  $100 every month.  Why don’t the airport police give them a warning or issue tickets?  I still don’t understand.

Our Korean Tour Guide Association has about 40 members.  We are handling package tours and Airtel guests that come into  our island.  Most guides have more than 10 years of experience. We’re on the front line, welcoming the spectators.  We are well aware of the advantages and improvements needed in the Saipan tourism industry. Listen to our voices and use us.  Regular and irregular meetings are welcome.  We are always ready to advise on the development of Saipan tourism.

I look forward to hearing from you. Please listen to our story. I beg of you. Let’s do this to beautify Saipan.

 

Choi Yong-mook is chairman of the Korean Tour Guide Association.

CHOI YONG MOOK
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you plan to watch in person the Liberation Day Parade on Beach Road on July 4?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 16, 2023

Posted On Jun 16 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 15, 2013

Posted On Jun 15 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 14, 2023

Posted On Jun 14 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

Failure notice from provider:
Connection Error:http_request_failed




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune