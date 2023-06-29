Please listen to us!

Share











To Gov. Arnold I. Palacios: I first wrote a letter to the editor titled “NMI’S Tourism Problem” in the newspaper a couple of weeks ago. It’s been several weeks since then, but nothing has changed so I’m writing again. I believe that you, Mr. Governor, will be the only one who can solve the problems of the Saipan tourism industry that need immediate attention.

I presented three problems: Mañagaha, north sightseeing site, and security issues in those areas.

There must be something needed for Saipan to be chosen as a tourist destination versus Guam. The slingshot in Guam is not on Saipan. Many shopping malls in Guam are not on Saipan. Are tourists coming to Saipan or Guam to shop? I don’t think so. They come to enjoy the beautiful nature of Guam and Saipan. So Saipan has a big advantage. We have Mañagaha Island and kind people on Saipan; these are the treasure of the South Pacific. Only by taking advantage of these can we attract more tourists to Saipan. Mañagaha is especially a treasure of Saipan. You have to take good care of this treasure.

Diamonds are just stones when they’re underground. You have to grind it and shine it so that it becomes a valuable jewel. The same goes for Mañagaha. We have to take care of it and protect it to make it valuable.

There is a need for toilet facilities, there are too many flocks of birds on the island, and there is poor management of weeds and vines that cover the sandy beaches of Managaha. The entrance fee has doubled compared to before the pandemic. To enter the island, each tourist pays $10. I think there are at least 100 people or as many as 400 people entering Mañagaha every day. That’s at least $1,000, or at most $4,000. There’s going to be more and more. It is a considerable amount of money for each month. Of course, you can’t spend all of this money on Mañagaha management, but shouldn’t you have more budget to create a clean and pleasant environment for tourists? It won’t cost a lot of money to fix the shower. It’s just that no one cares.

Many tourists go to Mañagaha Island and complain. It smells like they are in a chicken cage. They are telling us they are not going to visit Mañagaha Island again. Please, we have to do something about this.

Can’t you use some of the funds to manage toilets in the northern part of the island? Can’t you allocate a little budget to the police station to increase morning patrols?

A few weeks ago, a tourist was robbed in Ladder Beach. They broke the window of the parked car and stole their wallet and passports. And in another incident a few days ago, two local men opened the door of a tour van at Bird Island. Fortunately, there was a guide inside the car and they said they were looking for a lighter and left.

There are thieves in every country in the world. Perhaps heaven is the only place without those guys. But it’s the government’s job to control and curb it. You should install CCTV cameras in tourist attractions and increase police patrols so that they don’t commit crimes too easily. Otherwise, Saipan will no longer be recognized as a safe place.

There are still many people who park illegally at the airport bus parking lot. Why do they park their cars in the bus parking lot, instead of public parking lot. Maybe they do not want pay the parking fee. Its only $2. We tour guides pay $100 every month. Why don’t the airport police give them a warning or issue tickets? I still don’t understand.

Our Korean Tour Guide Association has about 40 members. We are handling package tours and Airtel guests that come into our island. Most guides have more than 10 years of experience. We’re on the front line, welcoming the spectators. We are well aware of the advantages and improvements needed in the Saipan tourism industry. Listen to our voices and use us. Regular and irregular meetings are welcome. We are always ready to advise on the development of Saipan tourism.

I look forward to hearing from you. Please listen to our story. I beg of you. Let’s do this to beautify Saipan.

Choi Yong-mook is chairman of the Korean Tour Guide Association.