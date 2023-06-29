SCC Q2 training seeks to boosts customer service

By
|
Posted on Jun 30 2023
Share

The Saipan Chamber of Commerce is excited to share the success of its recent Customer Service Excellence training. Led by James Arenovski from Island Training Solutions, the event saw a full house of enthusiastic participants, including Chamber members and those aspiring to join. The training provided two sessions to accommodate the needs of participants’ schedules: the morning session, which ran from 9am to 12pm and the afternoon session, which ran from 1:30pm to 4:30pm.

Held on June 28, 2023, this training provided an opportunity for individuals and businesses on Saipan to enhance their customer service skills. The goal was to improve service quality and engagement across various sectors of the local economy. Attendees gained practical strategies, insights, and effective techniques for creating exceptional customer experiences and fostering lasting relationships.

Arenovski, a renowned expert in professional training, brought his wealth of knowledge and experience, engaging participants and empowering them with valuable customer service insights. Through interactive activities, attendees acquired practical skills that can be readily applied within their organizations.

The strong attendance and enthusiasm of our Chamber and future Chamber members reflect the local business community’s commitment to elevating customer service standards. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Jim for his exceptional facilitation, which undoubtedly contributed to the success of the training,” said SCC executive director Kim Camacho, who also expressed appreciation for everyone’s dedication to professional development and their focus on delivering excellence to customers and clients, thereby driving the growth and success of the Saipan business community.

For more information about the Saipan Chamber of Commerce and its future professional development events, visit www.saipanchamber.com or call (670) 234-7150. (PR)

Contributing Author
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you plan to watch in person the Liberation Day Parade on Beach Road on July 4?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 16, 2023

Posted On Jun 16 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 15, 2013

Posted On Jun 15 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 14, 2023

Posted On Jun 14 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

Failure notice from provider:
Connection Error:http_request_failed




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune