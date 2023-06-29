SCC Q2 training seeks to boosts customer service

Share











The Saipan Chamber of Commerce is excited to share the success of its recent Customer Service Excellence training. Led by James Arenovski from Island Training Solutions, the event saw a full house of enthusiastic participants, including Chamber members and those aspiring to join. The training provided two sessions to accommodate the needs of participants’ schedules: the morning session, which ran from 9am to 12pm and the afternoon session, which ran from 1:30pm to 4:30pm.

Held on June 28, 2023, this training provided an opportunity for individuals and businesses on Saipan to enhance their customer service skills. The goal was to improve service quality and engagement across various sectors of the local economy. Attendees gained practical strategies, insights, and effective techniques for creating exceptional customer experiences and fostering lasting relationships.

Arenovski, a renowned expert in professional training, brought his wealth of knowledge and experience, engaging participants and empowering them with valuable customer service insights. Through interactive activities, attendees acquired practical skills that can be readily applied within their organizations.

The strong attendance and enthusiasm of our Chamber and future Chamber members reflect the local business community’s commitment to elevating customer service standards. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Jim for his exceptional facilitation, which undoubtedly contributed to the success of the training,” said SCC executive director Kim Camacho, who also expressed appreciation for everyone’s dedication to professional development and their focus on delivering excellence to customers and clients, thereby driving the growth and success of the Saipan business community.

For more information about the Saipan Chamber of Commerce and its future professional development events, visit www.saipanchamber.com or call (670) 234-7150. (PR)