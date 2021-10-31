‘Possibility of community spread not a big surprise’

By
|
Posted on Nov 01 2021
Share

Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. chief executive officer Esther L. Muña assured that the CNMI’s COVID-19 protocols are working and the CNMI’s health leaders acknowledge that a risk of spread will always exist as the CHCC and the COVID-19 Task Force continue to work to protect the community from COVID-19.

“We knew that there was that possibility of getting a case [of community spread] here in the CNMI, so this is not a big surprise. It is a surprise, but it is not a surprise that will require everything to stop,” said Muña during Gov. Ralph DLG Torres’ regular radio news briefing last Saturday.

In the same news briefing, COVID-19 Task Force chair Warren Villagomez said the CNMI’s COVID-19 situation is always evolving, and he assured that the existing accommodations at the quarantine site at Kanoa Resort Saipan are adequate.

“Things are evolving, investigations are ongoing, as well as efforts to make sure that we have ample accommodations at Kanoa. …Nevertheless, we as people here in the CNMI [are] asking everyone to continue to adhere and follow the three W’s: wear your mask, wash your hands keep the distance,” said Villagomez.

Ahead of Halloween and All Soul’s Day last weekend, Villagomez said that he and the task force have not planned to take any swift action on community events. “We are not planning to do any swift community action at this time. All Soul’s Day is still as planned [and] Halloween trick-or-treating is still ongoing. We are adding more enforcements out there to make sure that we don’t take away these events from our community,” he added.

Muña said the individual who was identified as positive for COVID-19 from school-based testing was ineligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and said that six members of this individual’s household tested positive as well, with one of the six being unvaccinated and experiencing symptoms.

She also said that CHCC’s contact tracing team has been working tirelessly to find the index case, or the origin of the community spread of COVID. As she had stated during previous radio briefings, Muña said those eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine to get vaccinated.

“Something we’re seeing again [is that] there’s individuals that are ineligible to be vaccinated that are still at risk. We’ve mentioned in previous briefings that we’re urging everybody to please get vaccinated, [and] if you’re eligible, get it. We have a lot more people… [getting] their third shot which is encouraging, but we still have a large number of individuals that have not gotten their first shot, and that’s the biggest concern that we’ve had,” said Muña.

Torres said that, along with the efforts of the task force and CHCC, preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the CNMI requires a collective effort from the community.

“This is a partnership with the community. We can only put so [many] barriers, so [many] restrictions, so [many] protocols, but at the end of the day we need everyone. …The community has done very well in listening to and following all the protocols… [but] we’re not done yet,” said Torres.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest and 5 the highest, how concerned are you about the new cases of community transmission of COVID-19 in the CNMI?
VoteResults

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Go eco with Marianas Creations

Posted On Oct 28 2021
beach

Beach and underwater cleanups with FishGuyz

Posted On Oct 21 2021

The Grotto revamped!

Posted On Oct 14 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 1, 2021

Posted On Nov 01 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 27, 2021

Posted On Oct 27 2021
LOCAL-NEWS_4

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 25, 2021

Posted On Oct 25 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

November 1, 2021, 1:43 PM
Showers
Showers
29°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 82%
wind speed: 3 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 6:13 AM
sunset: 5:48 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune