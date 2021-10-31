CNMI’s total population down 12.2%, says US Census

By
|
Posted on Nov 01 2021

Tag:
Share

The CNMI’s total population went down from 53,883 in 2010 to 47,329 as of April 1, 2020, which is 6,554 fewer people or a 12.2% drop, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 Census results for the Commonwealth that was released last weekend.

The last Census release, which provides the total CNMI population, the population of each municipality and district, and the population change between 2010 and 2020, showed that the population decline was pretty much across-the-board, except for the Northern Islands, which actually showed a gain of seven residents in 2020, as opposed to zero in 2010.

It was the Tinian municipality that showed the steepest drop in population, from 3,136 recorded in 2010, to just 2,044 in 2020—a 34.8% population decline, followed by Rota, which showed a 25.1% decrease in its population. There were 2,527 people on Rota in 2010 and 1,893 in 2020, which is fewer by 634.

For the Saipan Municipality, there were 48,220 people in 2010 and 43,385 in 2020, which is a decrease of 4,835 people or a 10% drop.

For Saipan District 1, there were 15,160 in 2010 and 13,633 in 2020, which is fewer by 1,527 or a 10.1% decrease. For Saipan District 2, there were 6,382 people in 2010 and 5,489 in 2020, which is fewer by 893, or down by 14.1%. For Saipan District 3, there were 15,624 people in 2010 and 14,115 in 2020, which is fewer by 1,509, or a 9.7% drop. For Saipan District 4, there were 3,847 in 2010 and 3416 in 2020, which is 431 fewer, or an 11.2% decrease. For Saipan District 5, there were 7,207 in 2010 and 6,732 in 2020, which is 475 fewer, or down by 6.6%.

On housing unit counts, there were 20,850 in 2010 and 18,290 in 2020, which is 2,560 fewer, or a 12.3% drop.

For the Northern Islands Municipality, there was zero housing unit in 2010 and 10 in 2020.

For the Rota Municipality, there were 1,049 housing units in 2010 and 912 in 2020, which is 137 fewer, or a 13.1% decrease.

For the Saipan Municipality, there were 18,683 housing units in 2010 and 16,523 in 2020, which is 2,160 fewer, or down by 11.6%.

For Tinian, there were 1,118 housing units in 2010 and 845 in 2020, which is 273 fewer, or a 24.4% drop.

The U.S. Census said this provides the first 2020 Census results for CNMI and that they will will provide more information about additional Island Areas data products and the release schedule as they finalize their plans.

The 2020 Island Areas Census counted people living in the CNMI, Guam, American Samoa, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The U.S. Census Bureau conducted the decennial census in partnership with the Island Areas governments in compliance with Title 13 of the U.S. Code and to meet the specific data needs of the Island Areas.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

Attention to all CNMI building contractors, experts

Posted On Nov 01 2021
, By
0

CNMI fans seem to favor Braves in World Series

Posted On Oct 28 2021
, By
trac
0

CNMI now part of World Triathlon

Posted On Oct 27 2021
, By
0

CNMI’s King-Hinds to chair APP conference

Posted On Oct 25 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest and 5 the highest, how concerned are you about the new cases of community transmission of COVID-19 in the CNMI?
VoteResults

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Go eco with Marianas Creations

Posted On Oct 28 2021
beach

Beach and underwater cleanups with FishGuyz

Posted On Oct 21 2021

The Grotto revamped!

Posted On Oct 14 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 1, 2021

Posted On Nov 01 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 27, 2021

Posted On Oct 27 2021
LOCAL-NEWS_4

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 25, 2021

Posted On Oct 25 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

November 1, 2021, 1:43 PM
Showers
Showers
29°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 82%
wind speed: 3 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 6:13 AM
sunset: 5:48 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune