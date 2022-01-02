Power service interruption tomorrow
There will be a scheduled power service interruption tomorrow, Jan. 4, 2022, from 9am to 1pm, affecting Kiya 4 of the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. in Chalan Kanoa (Juan Nong St., Hamalap Ln., San Isidro Av. and Sandy Beach Homes). Businesses that will be affected include the Armatech Office, SPG Corp., Pepoy’s Restaurant, and Surf Club Saipan Restaurant.
Purpose: To replace a 400-foot concrete pole with a 45-foot concrete pole along Hemlap Ln. in Chalan Kanoa, due to low primary lines and for the safety of the community.
• Water well(s) affected: None
• Wastewater facility affected: A-4 Lift Station
For more information, contact the CUC Customer Hotline (236-4333) or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates (https://www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation/). (PR)