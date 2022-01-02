Power service interruption tomorrow

By
|
Posted on Jan 03 2022
Share

There will be a scheduled power service interruption tomorrow, Jan. 4, 2022, from 9am to 1pm, affecting Kiya 4 of the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. in Chalan Kanoa (Juan Nong St., Hamalap Ln., San Isidro Av. and Sandy Beach Homes). Businesses that will be affected include the Armatech Office, SPG Corp., Pepoy’s Restaurant, and Surf Club Saipan Restaurant.

Purpose: To replace a 400-foot concrete pole with a 45-foot concrete pole along Hemlap Ln. in Chalan Kanoa, due to low primary lines and for the safety of the community.

• Water well(s) affected: None

• Wastewater facility affected: A-4 Lift Station

For more information, contact the CUC Customer Hotline (236-4333) or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates (https://www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation/). (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

How much do you know about the CNMI’s COVID-19 protocols? Rate your level of knowledge on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest.
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Guam Shoreline Atlas study to support coastal preservation efforts

Posted On Dec 23 2021

Precinct 2 sets yearend village cleanup

Posted On Dec 16 2021

Improving air quality in the CNMI

Posted On Dec 02 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 30, 2021

Posted On Dec 30 2021

CUC ADVISORIES - December 28, 2021

Posted On Dec 28 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 14, 2021

Posted On Dec 14 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

January 3, 2022, 12:06 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 73%
wind speed: 9 m/s NE
wind gusts: 12 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:44 AM
sunset: 5:59 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune