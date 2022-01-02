Another breach of contract suit filed against IPI

Share











Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC is again faced with another breach of contract lawsuit after allegedly failing to pay for the services provided by a local company.

Art Man Corp., is suing IPI in the U.S. District Court for the NMI for breach of contract alleging that IPI owes it $106,890 for portable toilet services.

Art Man, through attorney Colin Thompson, is asking the district court to issue an order awarding the plaintiff damages and ordering IPI to pay the amount owed for services rendered.

Aside from breach of contract, Thompson said his client is also alleging unjust enrichment, and statement of account.

According to its lawsuit, Art Man is in the business of renting portable toilets, including maintaining, cleaning, pickup, and delivery of portable toilets.

Thompson said IPI agreed to compensate Art Man for its services at specific rates per portable toilet.

According to their agreement, the plaintiff provided services at various locations of IPI as needed by the casino investor.

The price that IPI agreed to pay Art Man varied based on duration of the rental, location and number of portable toilets, the lawsuit stated. IPI was even given a discounted price of $280 per unit for the Garapan casino construction site and $240 per unit for the remaining sites. However, In January 2020, IPI allegedly stopped paying its obligations regularly.

“Art Man followed up to collect payments but received only promises from IPI that it would pay what it owed in the near future,” the lawsuit said.

Art Man said it received the last payment from IPI on Sept. 14, 2020.

The plaintiff then delivered a letter to IPI regarding its unsettled account with conditions and terms of payment given until December 2020 to clear the unsettled account.

Art Man said it continued to perform services through April 2021.

Between April 24, 2021 and July 7, 2021, Art Man removed all its units from IPI’s sites.

“Art Man sent IPI monthly invoices that describe the period of rental, location, number of portable toilets, and the amount owed for that period. IPI did not respond to invoices or demands for payment to Art Man. All of the invoices were received by IPI within 30 days after the provision of the services,” the lawsuit said.