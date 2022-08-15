Power service interruptions on Aug. 18, 20

Posted on Aug 16 2022

There will be scheduled power service interruptions on Aug. 18 and 20, 2022, as the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. continues its ongoing system maintenance. S

THURSDAY, AUG. 18, 2022

■ Time: 9am to 1pm
Area(s) affected: Fina Sisu
(Kamyo Drive, Gunot Way
and Ghoot Lane).

Purpose: To replace a rot
ted wooden primary power
pole along Kamyo Drive in
Fina Sisu.

Circuit: Kiya 2
Water wells) affected: None
Wastewater facility af
fected: None

SATURDAY, AUG. 20, 2022
Time: 8:30am to 12:30pm
Area(s) affected: Chaim Tun
Herman Pan in Airport Road
Dandan. See map.

Purpose: To perform line
clearing along Chalan Tim
Herman Pan in Airport
Road Dandan.

Circuit: Kiya 1

■ Water wells affected: IF-
105 and DD-8 wells affected,
however, no customers
affected.

Wastewater facility affected:
A-13 and A 14 lift stations af
fected, however, no
customers affected.

For more information, contact the CUC Customer Hotline (236-4333) or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates (https://www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation/). (PR)

