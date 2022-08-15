Power service interruptions on Aug. 18, 20
There will be scheduled power service interruptions on Aug. 18 and 20, 2022, as the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. continues its ongoing system maintenance. S
THURSDAY, AUG. 18, 2022
■ Time: 9am to 1pm
Area(s) affected: Fina Sisu
(Kamyo Drive, Gunot Way
and Ghoot Lane).
Purpose: To replace a rot
ted wooden primary power
pole along Kamyo Drive in
Fina Sisu.
Circuit: Kiya 2
Water wells) affected: None
Wastewater facility af
fected: None
SATURDAY, AUG. 20, 2022
Time: 8:30am to 12:30pm
Area(s) affected: Chaim Tun
Herman Pan in Airport Road
Dandan. See map.
Purpose: To perform line
clearing along Chalan Tim
Herman Pan in Airport
Road Dandan.
Circuit: Kiya 1
■ Water wells affected: IF-
105 and DD-8 wells affected,
however, no customers
affected.
Wastewater facility affected:
A-13 and A 14 lift stations af
fected, however, no
customers affected.
For more information, contact the CUC Customer Hotline (236-4333) or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates (https://www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation/). (PR)