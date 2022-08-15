Power service interruptions on Aug. 18, 20

Share











There will be scheduled power service interruptions on Aug. 18 and 20, 2022, as the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. continues its ongoing system maintenance. S

THURSDAY, AUG. 18, 2022

■ Time: 9am to 1pm

Area(s) affected: Fina Sisu

(Kamyo Drive, Gunot Way

and Ghoot Lane).

Purpose: To replace a rot

ted wooden primary power

pole along Kamyo Drive in

Fina Sisu.

Circuit: Kiya 2

Water wells) affected: None

Wastewater facility af

fected: None

SATURDAY, AUG. 20, 2022

Time: 8:30am to 12:30pm

Area(s) affected: Chaim Tun

Herman Pan in Airport Road

Dandan. See map.

Purpose: To perform line

clearing along Chalan Tim

Herman Pan in Airport

Road Dandan.

Circuit: Kiya 1

■ Water wells affected: IF-

105 and DD-8 wells affected,

however, no customers

affected.

Wastewater facility affected:

A-13 and A 14 lift stations af

fected, however, no

customers affected.

For more information, contact the CUC Customer Hotline (236-4333) or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates (https://www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation/). (PR)