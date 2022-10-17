PPP partners clean adopted sites on Rota, Tinian, Saipan
The Governor’s Council of Economic Advisers would like to recognize and thank its Public Private Partnership partners for refurbishing medians, bus stops, and parking lots throughout Rota, Tinian, and Saipan.
GCEA’s PPP partners gave streets, medians, bus stops, and parking lots a much-needed restoration and significantly improved safety and visibility for motorists and pedestrians. GCEA extends a si yu’us ma’åse’ and ghilisow to the following PPP partners:
• Rota: 4H Rota
• Tinian: Tinian Delegation with military volunteers
• Saipan: Indigenous Affairs Office; Saipan Magalahi Eagles Club and Saipan Magahaga Lady Eagles Group; Duty Free Saipan
For more information or to sign up for the Adopt-A-Median program and other programs, visit the GCEA website at cnmieconomy.com or contact the council at gceacnmi@gmail.com. (GCEA)