PPP partners clean adopted sites on Rota, Tinian, Saipan

By
|
Posted on Oct 18 2022
The Governor’s Council of Economic Advisers would like to recognize and thank its Public Private Partnership partners for refurbishing medians, bus stops, and parking lots throughout Rota, Tinian, and Saipan.

The Tinian Legislative Delegation is joined by military volunteers last Aug. 12, 2022, to clean and repaint the Jones Beach parking lot. (GCEA)

 

On Aug. 15, 4H Rota volunteers cleaned and repainted the Sinapalo Children’s Park bus stop. (GCEA)

 

On Aug. 16, the CNMI Indigenous Affairs Office finished painting a mural at the As Terlaje hill. The mural includes a bird on a tree branch in a forest and a turtle swimming in the ocean, followed by a “Welcome to the Marianas” painting. (GCEA)

 

On Sept. 9, the Saipan Magalahi Eagles Club and Saipan Magahaga Lady Eagles Group cleaned and repainted the Kilili Beach Park parking lot. (GCEA)

 

From Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, the Tinian Delegation with military volunteers repainted the Broadway Estates’ sidewalk curbs and speed bump to improve visibility for all motorists. (GCEA)

 

On Oct. 8, Duty Free Saipan cleaned the Garapan Core Sidewalks in preparation for a sidewalk curb repaint later on this year. (GCEA)

GCEA’s PPP partners gave streets, medians, bus stops, and parking lots a much-needed restoration and significantly improved safety and visibility for motorists and pedestrians. GCEA extends a si yu’us ma’åse’ and ghilisow to the following PPP partners:

• Rota: 4H Rota
• Tinian: Tinian Delegation with military volunteers
• Saipan: Indigenous Affairs Office; Saipan Magalahi Eagles Club and Saipan Magahaga Lady Eagles Group; Duty Free Saipan

For more information or to sign up for the Adopt-A-Median program and other programs, visit the GCEA website at cnmieconomy.com or contact the council at gceacnmi@gmail.com. (GCEA)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
