Tang Dynasty inspiration on Tinian

This quartet of short poems was inspired by Tang Dynasty poet Liu Zongyuan (771- 819) and the island of Tinian. Liu’s poems were known for “minimum words, maximum message.” Tinian island provided the content.



Rainy Days on Tinian

Rainy days on Tinian make me sleepy

banana trees outside the bedroom window

I wake to musical rain on banana leaves

banana stalks bend toward the house.



Bridge to Saipan

Steep cliffs to the sea form walls

I see light from Saipan in the clouds

if I could split all the cliffs

into a million slabs of rock

I’d build a bridge across the channel.



Typhoon Coming

Southeastern cliffs chungé birds vanish

coconut crab paths broken husks

one boat offshore four poles two men

checking lines typhoon on the way.



Mayor of Naftan Rock *I’e’ Party

Reef fish caught with speargun talaya pole

mafuti, parrot, tiao, trigger, tataga, yan i’e’

grilled with tangantangan fire on the beach

I’m candidate for Mayor of Naftan Rock

I’E’ Party – I easily escape being caught.

(I’e’ pronounced ee are also called tarakitu. They are baby or immature skipjack.)

Joey ‘Pepe Batnon’ Connolly (Special to the Saipan Tribune)

Joey aka Pepe Batbon is a retired educator who taught in the CNMI, NOLA, and LVNV. He is a sonnet practitioner who enjoys stargazing.