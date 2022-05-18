Precinct 2 spring cleanup this Saturday 

By
|
Posted on May 18 2022
Share

Precinct 2 residents are invited to clean up around their homes and neighborhoods this Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Bring collected household waste, roadside litter, yard debris, and junk appliances to the Mount Carmel field in Chalan Kanoa (in front of the cemetery) between 8am and 12pm. Please note: No hazardous materials will be accepted.

For more information, or assistance with trash pickup or supplies on Saturday, call the Office of Rep. Christina Sablan at 664-8829 or 285-5392, or the Office of Rep. John Paul Sablan at 664-8841. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

POLL

On a scale of 1 to 5, how would you rate your level of interest in the ongoing impeachment trial of Gov. Ralph DLG Torres in the Senate?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

Precinct 5 lawmakers hold 3rd Kagman Trash Drop-off

Posted On Apr 28 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 18, 2022

Posted On May 18 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 17, 2022

Posted On May 17 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 9, 2022

Posted On May 09 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

May 18, 2022, 11:07 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
30°C
real feel: 36°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 71%
wind speed: 5 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 8
sunrise: 5:48 AM
sunset: 6:39 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune