Precinct 2 spring cleanup this Saturday
Precinct 2 residents are invited to clean up around their homes and neighborhoods this Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Bring collected household waste, roadside litter, yard debris, and junk appliances to the Mount Carmel field in Chalan Kanoa (in front of the cemetery) between 8am and 12pm. Please note: No hazardous materials will be accepted.
For more information, or assistance with trash pickup or supplies on Saturday, call the Office of Rep. Christina Sablan at 664-8829 or 285-5392, or the Office of Rep. John Paul Sablan at 664-8841. (PR)