BREAKING NEWS: Torres acquitted of 3 Articles of Impeachment

With four senators voting “no,” three voting “yes,” and two absences, Gov. Ralph DLG Torres is acquitted of three Articles of Impeachment during a session today, Wednesday. Senators are going to vote shortly on the remaining three Articles of Impeachment. More details to follow.
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.