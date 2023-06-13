Pride Marianas hosts care fair at NMC

Share











Pride Marianas, a community group aimed at celebrating the rich diversity of the LGBTQIA+ community in the Northern Mariana Islands, hosted the “How the Health you gonna love Yo’Self” Care Fair at the Northern Marianas College Mango Terrace last Thursday, June 9, 2023, from 5pm to 8pm.

The community was invited to learn valuable information on holistic health and wellness concepts, specifically geared toward serving the LGBTQIA+ community. The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. provided free services such as blood sugar check, HIV testing and counseling (oral swab), hypertension screening, and sexually transmitted disease testing and counseling. The CHCC Mobile Clinic was stationed at the event where they also administered vaccination shots for COVID-19, the flu virus, and monkeypox. The following CHCC divisions were present at the event: Community Guidance Center, Non-Communicable Disease Program, STI Screening Program, Family Care Clinic, Emergency Department, and Internal Medicine.

A Zumba workout session was hosted by DJ Kaz from 6:30pm to 7:30pm.

The event also highlighted CNMI Small Business Development Center Network clients that showcased their products and services, such as CamaKane Catering, Mind2Muscle, Local Girls Lemonada, Latte Built Fitness & Nutrition, LLC, and Relax & Paint.

With June being Pride Month, this care fair was one of many Pride events that will be happening throughout the month. For more information on this and other upcoming events, follow Pride Marianas on Instagram (@pridemarianas670) and Facebook. (NMC)