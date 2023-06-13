Water service interruption on Thursday
There will be a scheduled water service interruption on Thursday, June 15, 2023, from 8:30am to 12:30pm in the Papago area.
- Area(s) affected: Customers along Papago Drive, Afuurh Place, Ghaayil Place, Monkey Pod Place, Acacia Place, and Alom Place
- Purpose: The scheduled water outage is necessary for CUC water operators to repair a main service lateral on Papago Drive on Capitol Hill.
- Roadway(s) affected: None
For the safety of our crew, motorist are advised to use caution while driving in the area.
Customers in the area will experience low to no water pressure between 8:30am to 12:30pm. Allow one to two hours after for water to pressurize back into the main line. (PR)