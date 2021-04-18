  • Mobil Smiles Reward

Probable cause found to try firefighter for sexual assault

By
|
Posted on Apr 19 2021
The CNMI Superior Court has found probable cause to try a firefighter who has been accused of sexually assaulting a co-worker while intoxicated.

During a preliminary hearing last Friday, Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho found probable cause to try Peter Litulumar, 45, for sexual assault in the second degree.

The victim in the case took the stand last Friday to testify about the alleged assault, stating that it is a practice in the Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services for firefighters to make jokes that may be construed as sexual but no one has crossed the line like Litulumar allegedly did. The victim told the court that Litulumar crossed that line when he caressed her body while she was taking a nap during her break time and even went as far as rubbing himself against her.

Following the hearing, Litulumar was ordered to return to court on April 20 for his arraignment and was remanded back to the Department of Corrections.

Bail modification has yet to be granted for Litulumar because Camacho also denied his request to be released to his sister as third-party custodian.

Camacho cited that a young female minor resides in the house of the defendant’s sister.

According to Saipan Tribune archives, the alleged incident happened last April 5 at the Mariana Resort & Spa in Marpi, which the CNMI government is using as a quarantine facility for arriving passengers from Guam. The victim said that Litulumar had just arrived for work and allegedly told the victim that he had a couple of rounds of beer and was feeling “drunk.”

After lunch, the victim said she took a nap during her break time. The victim said she later woke up to Litulumar allegedly caressing her through her sleeping bag. Litulumar allegedly also sat on her legs below her buttocks, took his pants off, and leaned forward, repeatedly touching her. When she looked back at him, the victim said all Litulumar had on was his uniform and boxers.

The victim alleges that the assault lasted about five minutes while she repeatedly told Litulumar to get off of her. She eventually managed to crawl out of her sleeping bag and run out of the room.

DFEMS Commissioner Dennis Mendiola earlier said in a separate statement that the department has a zero-tolerance policy for sexual assault and will take the necessary steps if Litulumar is proven guilty, which would most likely be termination.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

