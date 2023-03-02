Probable cause found to try man accused of sexually abusing minor

Share











The Superior Court has found probable cause to try a man who is being accused of sexually abusing a minor in the first degree.

Superior Court Wesley Bogdan found probable cause to try Manuel A. Pinaula for sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree, among other crimes.

During a preliminary hearing last Wednesday, the court heard testimonies from police detectives Shannon Dela Cruz and Ben H. Atalig of the Criminal Investigation Division of the Department of Public Safety.

After their testimonies, Bogdan found probable cause to believe that the crimes of sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree, in violation of 6 CMC § 1306(a)(2), assault and battery, in violation of 6 CMC § 1202(a), and disturbing the peace, in violation of 6 CMC § 3101(a) were committed and found probable cause that the defendant committed the offenses.

“Defendant is therefore held to answer [the] charges,” said the judge.

The prosecution was represented by assistant attorney general Frances T. Demapan during the hearing while Pinaula was present and appeared under the custody of Department of Corrections with his counsel, assistant public defender Scott Tyler.

Pinaula is set to appear before Presiding Judge Roberto C. Naraja on March 6, for his arraignment.

Pinaula has since been remanded back to Department of Corrections custody.