Probable cause found to try man accused of sexually abusing minor

By
|
Posted on Mar 03 2023
Share

The Superior Court has found probable cause to try a man who is being accused of sexually abusing a minor in the first degree.

Superior Court Wesley Bogdan found probable cause to try Manuel A. Pinaula for sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree, among other crimes.

During a preliminary hearing last Wednesday, the court heard testimonies from police detectives Shannon Dela Cruz and Ben H. Atalig of the Criminal Investigation Division of the Department of Public Safety.

After their testimonies, Bogdan found probable cause to believe that the crimes of sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree, in violation of 6 CMC § 1306(a)(2), assault and battery, in violation of 6 CMC § 1202(a), and disturbing the peace, in violation of 6 CMC § 3101(a) were committed and found probable cause that the defendant committed the offenses.

“Defendant is therefore held to answer [the] charges,” said the judge.

The prosecution was represented by assistant attorney general Frances T. Demapan during the hearing while Pinaula was present and appeared under the custody of Department of Corrections with his counsel, assistant public defender Scott Tyler.

Pinaula is set to appear before Presiding Judge Roberto C. Naraja on March 6, for his arraignment.

Pinaula has since been remanded back to Department of Corrections custody.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you support repealing the “touchback” provision governing the CNMI’s foreign workers program?
Vote

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 27, 2023

Posted On Feb 27 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 23, 2023

Posted On Feb 23 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 22, 2023

Posted On Feb 22 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

March 3, 2023, 6:12 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
25°C
real feel: 25°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:33 AM
sunset: 6:25 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune