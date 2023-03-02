2 allegedly burglarized former governor Tenorio’s residence

Posted on Mar 03 2023
Two persons have been arrested for allegedly burglarizing the home of former governor Pedro P. Tenorio.

Mark S. Benavente and Josephine J. Pangelinan have been arrested for allegedly breaking into and robbing the residence of the late governor back in January.

Superior Court Associate Judge Wesley Bogdan has imposed a $10,000 cash bail for each defendant.

Both defendants have been remanded back to Department of Corrections custody where they will await further court proceedings.

The co-defendants were ordered to return to court on March 8, for their preliminary hearings.

Benavente, 42, and Pangelinan, 29, are both facing charges of burglary and theft.

According to court documents, the caretakers of the Tenorio residence called the Department of Public Safety back on Jan. 24, reporting an alleged break-in.

Some of the items that were stolen from the residence was a flatscreen TV, laptops, hand tools, clothing, watches, shoes, purses, wallets, golf clubs, and more.

At the scene, officers were escorted to the most western side of the residence where they saw a broken window on the second floor.

In addition, responding officers observed every room of the house to be open with several broken door knobs, opened boxes and bins with its contents scattered on the floor, and personal items in disarray on both the second and ground floor.

Officers also noticed leftover food on the kitchen counter and several lanterns, indicating that the suspects may have stayed overnight at the residence.

In an interview with Robert Manalo, the grounds maintenance man, he told police that he noticed a green minivan driving by the residence a couple of times several days before the break-in. He said he knew the car belonged to Benavente.

About two days before the break-in, Manalo said he noticed that the minivan was parked along the dirt road just west of the residence.

On. Feb. 8, while routinely driving around, DPS officers conducted a traffic stop on the green minivan in San Vicente. The car was later impounded and searched.

On Feb. 21, police visited Benavente and Pangelinan’s residence in Chalan Kanoa.

When Pangelinan opened the door, police said they immediately noticed brand-name purses just hanging on the wall.

The next day, police acquired a search warrant for Benavente and Pangelinan’s apartment and immediately executed it.

While executing the search warrant, police patted down Benavente who allegedly was found in possession of a crystal-like substance, which later yielded positive for methamphetamine.

During the search, police managed to find multiple items that were reported missing after the burglary.

Pangelinan later admitted to being part of the burglary and also told police that Benavente broke into the house by climbing up the west wall of the house.

It was learned that Benavente allegedly invited others to steal from the Tenorio residence after they had taken what they wanted.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
