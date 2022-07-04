Probable cause found to try man accused of strangling ex-GF

Share











The Superior Court has found probable cause to try a man accused of strangling his former girlfriend and beating her because she was on the phone with her current boyfriend.

Superior Court Associate Judge Wesley Bogdan found probable cause last week to try Sheldon U. Remoket, 35, for strangulation, assault and battery-domestic violence, assault-domestic violence, disturbing the peace, and interfering with a domestic violence report.

Following the hearing, Remoket was remanded back to Department of Corrections custody.

Remoket is represented by assistant public defender Tyler Ross Scott while assistant attorney general Steven Kessell prosecutes the case.

According to court documents, Department of Public Safety officers were dispatched to Atdao Street in Dandan last June 12 at around 2:34am to respond to a disturbance call near the Cepeda Tent company. While driving around the area, police found a woman running along Atdao street whose hair was wet and messy, was sweating, and had a red mark on her neck. She was later identified as the victim in this case.

According to the victim, she came home around 1:30am and, when she entered her apartment, she saw Remoket lying on her bed, pretending to be asleep. She said she repeatedly told Remoket to leave her apartment, but he refused, so she yelled at him and, shortly after, Remoket allegedly grabbed her cell phone from her as she was talking to her current partner, took out the phone’s SIM card, then grabbed her hair and slammed her on the bed and on the floor. The woman said Remoket also allegedly ripped her short pants, breaking the zipper on her pants.

When she tried to run out of her apartment, the victim said Remoket blocked her and wouldn’t let her leave until they both saw police lights outside the apartment and she said she’d scream if he didn’t let her out.

The victim said that, at the time police found her, she wasn’t sure at what point of her struggle but she remembered Remoket wrapping both his hands around her neck and strangling her. She informed officers that her neck was hurting and that it hurt to swallow.

In a follow-up interview with the victim the next day, June 13, she confirmed her previous statement to the responding officers. She said Remoket twisted her right arm, then grabbed the cell phone from her and, when Remoket refused to let her go, she fought him and even bit his right index finger, causing him to let go.

This was when Remoket allegedly slammed her onto the bed and as she landed facing upward, he used his right hand and strangled her.

“I kept fighting, I couldn’t breathe. I thought I was gonna die. My eyes felt like they were gonna pop out,” the victim told police.

The victim, who is prone to seizures, claimed that she remembers having an episode during the altercation with Remoket. She doesn’t recall how long it lasted, but when it ended, she felt weak.

After the seizure, the victim said she tried to escape by jumping out of a window but it was too high and Remoket dragged her by the neck from the window before slamming her against the bed again.