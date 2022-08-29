Probable cause found to try man in sexual assault of a minor case

By
|
Posted on Aug 30 2022
Share

The Superior Court has found probable cause to try a man for charges of sexual assault of a minor, among other charges.

Following a preliminary hearing last Friday, August 26, Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho found probable cause to try Manuel Mark I. Okaruru, 47, for the crimes of sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree, sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree, child abuse, domestic violence: assault, and disturbing the peace.

“Based upon the matters adduced at the hearing, the court finds probable cause to believe that the crimes stated were committed and the person who may have committed said offenses is Manuel Mark I. Okaruru. The defendant is therefore held to answer said charges,” Camacho stated in his order.

During the hearing, the government appeared through Chief Prosecutor Chester Hinds while the defendant, who appeared under the custody of the Department of Corrections, was represented by court-appointed counsel Brien Sers Nicholas.

Previously, Camacho imposed a $50,000 cash bail on Okaruru for charges including sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree, assault and battery, and more, for allegedly sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl.

According to court documents, Department of Public Safety units responded to a disturbance call at the Toha Market in San Antonio at around 9:15pm last Aug. 17. Officers met with a woman there, who asked police officers to check on her daughter as Okaruru was allegedly hurting her.

They then followed the woman to a house near Toha, where the woman burst into tears and told the officers that Okaruru was hurting her 12-year-old daughter, all while pointing to a girl who was standing nearby. The woman then called the girl over and encouraged her to tell police what had happened, which led the child to start crying before saying that Okaruru touched her privates.

However, as the girl was talking to police, Okaruru was heard calling out to her, which led the victim to stop talking. Police noted that the girl “appeared scared to talk” so they removed the girl and her mother from the area.

The woman told police that Okaruru had shown up at the residence at around 6pm that day, Aug. 17, and she heard him call the child before hearing him “getting mad” at the girl. When she looked outside, she said she saw Okaruru pull out a lighter and threw it at the girl.

Meanwhile, the girl told police that Okaruru was “getting mad” at her because he believes she was plotting against him to have the police “take him away” for his drug use.

In a separate interview the following day, Aug. 18, at the Division of Youth Services, the girl stated that Okaruru hits her mother and touches her inappropriately. The victim said that Okaruru started “touching” her around February or March this year and the abuse had continued during the summer.

The victim said she constantly tells Okaruru to stop but he had threatened to hurt her on one occasion.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

With in-person classes resuming, do you still wear face masks in school or do you still require you child to wear a face mask?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

August 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 23, 2022

Posted On Aug 23 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 17, 2022

Posted On Aug 17 2022

CUC ADVISORIES - August 8, 2022

Posted On Aug 08 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

August 30, 2022, 6:08 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
27°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 6 m/s SE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:04 AM
sunset: 6:31 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune