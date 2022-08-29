Power service interruptions on Aug. 30, Sept. 1

Share











The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. would like to inform the general public that there will be scheduled power service interruptions on Aug. 30 and Sept. 1, 2022, as CUC continues its ongoing system maintenance.

Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022

Power service interruption time: 9am-1pm

Area(s) affected: San Jose (Ghiyeghi Street and Wischira Way). Purpose: To replace a rotted primary power pole along Ghiyeghi Street.

Circuit: Feeder 2

Water well(s) affected: None

Wastewater facility affected: None

Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

Power service interruption time: 9am to 1pm

Area(s) affected: As Teo (Paluman Apo Loop, Paluman Apo Lane and Paluman Apo Place). See map.

Purpose: To replace two rotted wooden power poles along Paluman Apo Loop.

Circuit: Feeder 4

Water well(s) affected: None

Wastewater facility affected: None

CUC continues to work diligently to minimize any inconvenience to its customers. For more information, contact the CUC Customer Hotline (236-4333) or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates (https://www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation/). (PR)