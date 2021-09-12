Proclamation signing, motorcade for 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 attacks

By
|
Posted on Sep 13 2021
Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, seated center, and Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios, and TanHoldings officials led by chief executive officer Jerry Tan, seated fourth left, pose for a photo with representatives of groups honored during the proclamation signing declaring September as the Field of Heroes: We Will Never Forget Month last Friday at the conference room of the Gilbert C. Ada Gymnasium. The proclamation was made to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

The CNMI commemorated the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that took place on Sept. 11, 2001, with a proclamation signing last Friday and a motorcade on Saturday.

Present at the proclamation signing last Friday at the Gilbert C. Ada Gymnasium conference room was Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios, TanHoldings chief executive officer Jerry Tan and other TanHoldings officials, and representatives of groups that were honored last Sept. 11, 2021.

The proclamation last Friday recognized Sept. 11, 2001, as a day “that profoundly affected us all” and marked the 20th anniversary of the attacks as a day of prayer and reflection for the many lives lost. The proclamation also praised the firefighters, police officers, and first responders as well as the ordinary citizens and volunteers who dedicated their time and effort to the recovery efforts, and also recognized the military and its veterans who continue to serve and protect the U.S. from terrorism.

“The courage, heroism, and resilience Americans displayed on 9/11 are perpetual reminders of the spirit of our country. Real-life heroes sprang into action in the face of great danger to save their fellow Americans. Twenty years later, we reflect on the events of that day and recommit ourselves to being brave in service of our country and for defending our freedom,” reads part of the proclamation.

As part of the Field of Heroes commemoration, hundreds of American flags that have been dedicated to specific individuals were erected at the American Memorial Park grounds.

On Saturday morning, a 30-car motorcade took place, with a route that began at the American Memorial Park, made its way to the Saipan International Airport, and circled back to AMP. The Department of Public Safety, Department of Fire & Emergency Medical Services, the American Red Cross, IT&E, and members of the community took part in the commemorative motorcade. In line with current COVID-19 safety guidelines, the decision was made to hold a motorcade this year. In normal times, a “We Will Never Forget” Tribute Ceremony would have taken place.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.
