IPI faces possible entry of default in Grand Mariana suit

By
|
Posted on Sep 13 2021

Tag: ,
Share

Imperial Pacific International LLC and its parent company, IPI Holdings Ltd., faces a possible entry of default in the lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice pertaining to the over $1 million costs incurred for the removal of the Grand Mariana yacht back in 2018.

The DOJ filed its request with the U.S District Court for the NMI to issue an entry of default against IPI and IPIH in the suit they filed back in May last week.

USDOJ Civil and Torts division attorney Frank Anders told the court that IPI and IPI Holdings have failed to respond to the complaint within the required time.

Anders said the U.S. government has not granted IPI and IPI Holdings any formal or informal extensions of time to file a response to the complaint.

According to the lawsuit, the Grand Mariana was badly damaged after Super Typhoon Yutu in October 2018 and the removal costs were incurred in responding to the potential threat of oil spill from the damaged yacht. The lawsuit sought to recover $1,391,917.18 from IPI for the Grand Mariana incident and removal action costs.

Besides IPI and IPIH, the DOJ also named Pride Keen Ltd. as a defendant in the complaint for liability under the Oil Pollution Act of 1990 as registered owners of the Grand Mariana.

The complaint stated that the U.S. government, through the Field Operations Service Center, contracted various entities, including Global Diving and Salvage, Inc., to salvage and remove the Grand Mariana.

On April 14, 2020, the National Pollution Funds Center sent Notice of Potential Liability Letters to Pride Keen, IPI, and IPI Holdings advising them that the U.S. Coast Guard considered them responsible parties.

The National Pollution Funds Center demanded reimbursement for all of the outstanding removal costs and damage owed by the defendants, and on May 10, 2020, sent all defendants an invoice for $1,391,917.18.

Despite the demand, IPI, IPIH, and Pride Keen allegedly refused to reimburse the costs and damages.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

Former IPI counsel may sue IPI

Posted On Sep 10 2021
, By
0

IPI allegedly defaults on payments, again

Posted On Sep 02 2021
, By
0

IPI ordered to secure cranes at Garapan construction site

Posted On Aug 27 2021
, By
0

Receiver appointed in USA Fanter’s suit vs IPI

Posted On Aug 19 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Poll

Do you still wear a face mask when you go to the grocery or restaurant?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

USACE urged to ‘do the right thing’ on former hospital dump

Posted On Sep 09 2021

Climate study warns of extreme heat in the CNMI

Posted On Sep 02 2021

Guam Green Growth launches G3 Conservation Corps  

Posted On Aug 26 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 9, 2021

Posted On Sep 09 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 31, 2021

Posted On Aug 31 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 24, 2021

Posted On Aug 24 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Weather Forecast

September 13, 2021, 11:50 AM
Showers
Showers
29°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 2 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:05 AM
sunset: 6:20 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune