Proclamation signing recognizes Champions of Equal Opportunity

Gov. Arnold Palacios and Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang have designated the month of March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month in a proclamation signing last Wednesday morning at the Saipan World Resort that also honored individuals and businesses because of their many efforts and services as the 2023 Saipan Champions of Equal Opportunity.

The event, which was intended to celebrate community members who dedicate time and effort into helping individuals with development disabilities and to encourage the inclusion of all individuals in community opportunities, also saw the presence of many advocates such as the CNMI Disability Network Partners and members of the community.

“This is a time for us to focus on helping the public better understand the important contributions of our citizens with disabilities. We encourage all citizens to raise awareness and to give full support to efforts toward enabling people with developmental disabilities to live productive lives and achieve their optimum potential,” said Palacios and Apatang.

The theme of this year’s celebration is “Beyond the Conversation.” Sablan said the theme reflects the question of what comes next after conversations about developmental disabilities. “It is time to ask the question, ‘Once conversations have taken place, what comes next?’ What comes next is action. What are communities doing to create change? So simply said, the time for talking is over, now it is time for us to act to create this change.”

The proclamation signing also saw the presentation of awards to recognize certain individuals and businesses as the 2023 Saipan Champions of Equal Opportunity.

John Allen A Cabrera was awarded the Saipan Advocate of the Year, and Vicente M. Babauta was awarded the Saipan Community Member Advocate of the Year.

Tai Doram was recognized as the Saipan Educator Advocate of the Year, and the Center for Living Independently took the Saipan Employer Advocate of the Year.

Dr. Yvonne R. Pangelinan was awarded Saipan Family Advocate of the Year.

The Saipan Legislative Advocate of the Year award was given to former representative Leila Staffler, the Saipan Private Business Advocate of the Year was the Delta Management Corp. and the Northern Marianas Protection and Advocacy Systems, Inc.

The Division of Youth Services was named this year’s Saipan Public Entity Advocate of the Year, Hannah Igisaiar was recognized as Saipan Self-Advocate of the year and Bre Tudela Humphries, DeVonne P. Sablan, and Juanicia Villanueva were awarded the Saipan NMC-UCEDD Heroes.

Several individuals and families also shared testimonials of how their lives were impacted through programs and services made available and possible through the tireless work of individuals and/or agencies under the Disabilities Network Partners.