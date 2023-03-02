Power service interruption on March 6
There will be a scheduled power service interruption on March 6, 2023, in Sadog Tasi, from 9am to 12pm.
-Area Affected: Sadog Tasi (Coastal Drive)
– Purpose: To replace a defective wooden power pole.
– Water well(s) affected: SQ-4, SQ-148, SQ-1’19, SQ-7, SQ-9, SQ-10, RP-1 & SQ-11
(water services to Garapan, Upper/Lower Navy Hill, China Town and As Falape may be affected based on tank level)
– Wastewater facility affected: None
– Traffic light(s): None
CUC continues to work diligently to minimize any inconvenience to its customers. For more information, contact the CUC Hotline at (670) 236-4333 or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates (https://www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation/). (PR)