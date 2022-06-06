Program eyed for CUC to help the public cope with rising gas prices

Share











Gov. Ralph DLG Torres disclosed Friday that they are talking with Finance Secretary David DLG Atalig and Commonwealth Utilities Corp. executive director Gary P. Camacho on how to help the community with the rising fuel prices.

In response to a question during a radio press briefing, Torres said they are not thinking about a gas voucher, but fuel-related that will be going to CUC.

The idea is that everyone across the CNMI can benefit and receive that kind of assistance under this program. Torres did not elaborate.

Torres was quick to clarify, though, that the increasing cost of fuel is something that the government cannot control. “And we expect this inflation because of what has transpired in the last couple of years,” he added.

The governor said they are looking at CUC billing because it does affect the community.

“It is not just the price of gas for vehicle, but ultimately also at home,” Torres said.

Torres recently approved the implementation of the second Local Stimulus Impact Payment that will give $500 to each eligible filer and dependent in the CNMI.

The second local stimulus will be released via debit cards that will be issued by mid-June 2022.