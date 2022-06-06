Program eyed for CUC to help the public cope with rising gas prices

By
|
Posted on Jun 07 2022

Tag:
Share

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres disclosed Friday that they are talking with Finance Secretary David DLG Atalig and Commonwealth Utilities Corp. executive director Gary P. Camacho on how to help the community with the rising fuel prices.

In response to a question during a radio press briefing, Torres said they are not thinking about a gas voucher, but fuel-related that will be going to CUC.

The idea is that everyone across the CNMI can benefit and receive that kind of assistance under this program. Torres did not elaborate.

Torres was quick to clarify, though, that the increasing cost of fuel is something that the government cannot control. “And we expect this inflation because of what has transpired in the last couple of years,” he added.

The governor said they are looking at CUC billing because it does affect the community.

“It is not just the price of gas for vehicle, but ultimately also at home,” Torres said.

Torres recently approved the implementation of the second Local Stimulus Impact Payment that will give $500 to each eligible filer and dependent in the CNMI.

The second local stimulus will be released via debit cards that will be issued by mid-June 2022.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – May 30, 2022

Posted On May 30 2022
, By
Gary
0

CUC spent $20.24M in Q2 of fiscal year

Posted On May 24 2022
, By
0

CUC chief says Torres did not commit theft of utility services

Posted On May 13 2022
, By
0

CUC receives $2M check for Garapan sewer line project

Posted On May 09 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

POLL

Do you support the resumption of United Airlines’ pet transportation program?
Vote

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

May 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

Precinct 5 lawmakers hold 3rd Kagman Trash Drop-off

Posted On Apr 28 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 6, 2022

Posted On Jun 06 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 2, 2022

Posted On Jun 02 2022
Community

Community Briefs May 25, 2022

Posted On May 25 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

June 7, 2022, 4:32 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
32°C
real feel: 36°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 64%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 5:46 AM
sunset: 6:46 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune