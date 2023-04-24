Project PROA to host summer bridge camp for HS students, NMC freshmen

Northern Marianas College’s Project PROA (Promotion Retention Opportunities Advancement) will be hosting a two-week summer program called Camp PROA that prepares high school students for college success while allowing them to strengthen their ties to their cultural heritage with various activities and field trips.

The program is open to high school juniors, seniors, and recent graduates who self-identify as Pacific Islander or Asian American, per grant requirements. Interested individuals must be U.S. citizens. Camp PROA is aimed at helping students be college- and career-ready through various engaging activities and opportunities in STEM fields and more.

The camp will be held on the NMC campus from July 3 to July 14, 2023 on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota, simultaneously. Participation in the camp is absolutely free, with breakfast, lunch, and afternoon snacks provided. The camp will conclude with a trip to Managaha and Saipan for the Camp PROA Banquet.

Participants will engage in academic and career exploration sessions in the morning and cultural activities in the afternoon.

Priority will be given to students who submit a fall 2023 admissions application (accessible at www.marianas.edu) by May 31, 2023.

To register, interested participants can visit https://tinyurl.com/campproa2023. For more information, contact Project PROA via phone at (670) 237-6776/6795/6889 or via email at projectproa@marianas.edu.

Project PROA is a federally-funded program under the U.S. Department of Education’s Asian American Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institution grants. (NMC)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

