Propst: House gaming panel now organized

Rep. Edwin K. Propst (D-Saipan) notified House Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez (Ind-Saipan) on Wednesday that the House Committee on Gaming that he (Propst) chairs is now duly organized.

Rep. Christina E. Sablan (D-Saipan) is the committee’s vice chairperson. Its five members are Reps. Ralph Naraja Yumul (R-Saipan), Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan), Richard T. Lizama (D-Saipan), Vicente C. Camacho (D-Saipan), and Ivan A. Blanco (R-Saipan).

“The committee is ready to review and act on referred legislation or issues relative to gaming,” Propst told Villagomez.

Yumul is the brother of former Saipan senator Ray N. Yumul, who is negotiating with Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC to serve as IPI’s new chief executive officer.

Propst recently stated that they will be meeting with IPI, the Commonwealth Casino Commission, the U.S. Department of Labor, and CNMI Labor regarding IPI’s stranded workers.

At the CCC board’s monthly meeting Wednesday, Propst called on the CCC commissioners to work with the Legislature to ensure that the condition of IPI’s stranded foreign workers, which he described as becoming a humanitarian crisis, be a top priority and asked CCC to hold IPI “completely responsible” for the situation.