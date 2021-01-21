Kilili congratulates Biden and Harris
“Like so many in our nation, I look forward to the spirit of hopefulness, the commitment to hard work, and the devotion to democracy that our new President and Vice President bring.
“The eloquent young poet laureate at the inauguration said it so well. It may at times over the last weeks and years felt as though America is broken. But, no, we are just unfinished.
“Now is the time, with love in our hearts, to go back to our unfinished work for the good of all.”
Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Special to the Saipan Tribune)
Sablan is the CNMI Delegate to U.S. Congress.