Kilili congratulates Biden and Harris

By
|
Posted on Jan 22 2021
Share

“Like so many in our nation, I look forward to the spirit of hopefulness, the commitment to hard work, and the devotion to democracy that our new President and Vice President bring.
“The eloquent young poet laureate at the inauguration said it so well. It may at times over the last weeks and years felt as though America is broken. But, no, we are just unfinished.
“Now is the time, with love in our hearts, to go back to our unfinished work for the good of all.”

Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Special to the Saipan Tribune)
Sablan is the CNMI Delegate to U.S. Congress.

Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Special to the Saipan Tribune)
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2020

TAGA Plus

January - March 2021 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 20, 2021

Posted On Jan 20 2021

NEWS BRIEFS - January 18, 2021

Posted On Jan 18 2021

Community Briefs - January 11, 2021

Posted On Jan 11 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

10

10 ways to help the Earth

Posted On Jan 21 2021
Tanapag

The Tanapag Beach Cleanup

Posted On Jan 07 2021

The 2020 Christmas Bird Count

Posted On Dec 31 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

January 22, 2021, 9:54 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 67%
wind speed: 8 m/s E
wind gusts: 11 m/s
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 6:47 AM
sunset: 6:10 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune