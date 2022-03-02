‘Propst is all talk, but does nothing for retirees’ bonuses’

Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres said Friday that Rep. Edwin K. Propst (D-Saipan) is all talk but has done nothing to protect the government retirees and their bonuses.

“So what is he doing to give the retirees their bonuses? What is he doing to protect the retirees? What initiative has he done to tell every retiree I am here for you? I don’t see that,” said Torres during KKa radio press briefing last week.

Torres gave the remarks after being asked to comment on Propst’s statement during last Feb. 22 House of Representatives’ session when the lawmaker accused that the governor of continuing to misuse and abuse taxpayer dollars. Propst stated that they cannot embolden or reward Torres by giving him 100% reprogramming authority over the budget. Propst also stated that the total deficit under Torres’ six years in charge of running the government totals $314,611,966.

Torres said Friday that he offered the retirees’ their bonus since last December, but that he does not see Propst taking any action to protect the retirees and get their bonuses other than talk.

At the Feb. 22 session, the House voted to reject the Senate’s version of a bill that gives a $1,000 bonus for government retirees.

On the $314 million deficit, Torres said that it’s only his administration that has paid more on land compensations.

He said that, in 2015 when he got in as lieutenant governor, it was not even eight to nine months later that Super Typhoon Soudelor devastated the CNMI. Then just as the CNMI was already on the verge of recovering and completing other projects from Soudelor, Typhoon Mangkhut hit. He said those projects they worked from Soudelor had to be ceased again, then Super Typhoon Yutu came in.

“And everybody knows that when those typhoon disasters hit, we needed to do what we needed to do to make sure that our community was safe and we recover as soon as we can,” he said.

Torres said that in 2020, the global COVID-19 pandemic hit the Commonwealth.

