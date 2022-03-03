Senate adopts Impeachment Rules

By
|
Posted on Mar 03 2022
With five senators voting “yes,” three voting “no,” and one absence, the full Senate adopted today, Thursday, the 28-page Impeachment Rules for the trial of Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, who was impeached by the Democrats-controlled House of Representatives for the commission of felonies, corruption, and neglect of duty.

The five who voted “yes” for the adoption were Senate president Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian), floor leader Vinnie Sablan (R-Saipan), Sen. Victor B. Hocog (R-Rota), Sen. Karl King-Nabors (R-Tinian), and Sen. Francisco Cruz (R-Tinian).

Those who voted against the adoption were Sens. Paul A. Manglona (Ind-Rota), Teresita A. Santos (Ind-Rota), and Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan).

Sen. Justo Quitugua (R-Saipan) was absent.

More details to follow.

 

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
