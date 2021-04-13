PSS, BOE go to Tinian

Public School System and Board of Education leaders met with Tinian public education stakeholders in a series of meetings and dialogues during a visit to the island on April 9, 2021.
Elementary students surprise Tinian Elementary School vice principal Natasha Pascua Friday last week to honor her as the school district celebrates the Vice Principal Week.
Head Start and Early Head Start director Lathania Santos answers questions from Tinian public education staff and personnel.
Human Resources officer Lucretia B. Deleon Guerrero explains the Public School System’s personnel hiring policy, among others.
Finance and Budget director Arlene Lizama presents the breakdown of the school district’s budget proposal for fiscal year 2021, during last Friday’s Board of Education meeting on Tinian.
Special Education Program director Donna Flores introduces herself to Tinian Public School System staff and personnel.
Federal Programs officer Tim Thornburgh explains how multimillion-dollar Education Stabilization Fund share of the Public School System under the CARES ACT will assist PSS continued commitment to provide uninterrupted learning and teaching to the more than 10,000 students in the CNMI.
Teacher representative Phyllis Ain, left, join the Board of Education meeting on Tinian last Friday.
Board of Education member Gregory Borja asks questions as his colleagues—Maisie B. Tenorio, board chair Andrew L. Orsini, and vice chair Herman Atalig—listens.
Board of Education vice chair Herman Atalig makes a point as non-public school representative Dr. Ron Snyder, board member Antonio Borja and teacher representative Phyllis Ain listen.
Members of the Board of Education, from left to right, teacher representative Phyllis Ain, board member Antonio Borja, non-public school representative Dr. Ron Snyder, vice chair Herman Atalig, chair Andrew L. Orsini, board member Maisie B. Tenorio, and board member Gregory Borja, along with Education Commissioner Dr. Alfred B. Ada
The Board of Education meeting, which was held at the Tinian Jr. Sr. High School cafeteria and was broadcast live online, was attended by several Tinian public education stakeholders.
Tinian public education personnel warmly welcome Commissioner Education Dr. Alfred B. Ada during his visit Friday last week.
From left, Tinian board member Antonio Borja, non-public school representative Dr. Ron Snyder, vice chair Herman Atalig and chair Andrew L. Orsini.
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
