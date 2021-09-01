PSS online portals offer opportunities for growth

The Instructional Technology and Distance Education department of the Public School System took center stage yesterday at the Saipan Chamber of Commerce general meeting, during which the CNMI’s business leaders learned that the department’s programs are readying global citizens from the Marianas that will meet the 21st century needs of the CNMI.

Speaking at the Hyatt Regency Saipan Ballroom, Distance Education manager Lorraine Catienza emphasized that the programs lead to better capabilities of both students and educators in the 21st century classroom, providing technology opportunities in the education process of middle school and high school students and supporting the professional growth of educators through online portals.

“…Our 21st century classroom initiative includes our ‘Student Portal’ that offers online high school courses and now also into middle schools for both public and private schools. We also have the ‘Professional Portal’ where we offer certification courses to our personnel so they can grow professionally, maintain different positions, grow and be ready for the next level of certification,” she said. They also have a “Tech Training Program” and “Aspiring Leader’s Program.”

The Instructional Technology and Distance Education department used to be under the program of Student Support Services but recently became its own department under the Office of the Commissioner and is branching out even more. “Our vision and mission is to provide access to quality online educational experiences to support digital learners across the CNMI,” she added.

The “Student Portal” provides students in the CNMI a unique opportunity to take extracurricular and elective high school courses. Middle school students are free to start career exploration and participate in intervention programs using technology. This also helps students become comfortable using technology and taking online classes.

The “Professional Portal” provides a learning opportunity for teachers, counselors, administrators to complete certification courses and explore online course offerings that will enhance instructional skills and professional growth.

According to IT&DE director Dr. Bobby A Cruz, majority of the CNMI population live below poverty line, which means many of the children from disenfranchised families do not have access to technology. “…The reason why we work hard like we do is to make sure that that they have the same opportunities as everyone else. So through technology, we are leveling the playing field, giving children access to things that they would otherwise not have access to so they can go beyond that parameters…participate globally, and expand their horizon,” he said. “…This is not to say that traditional learning doesn’t work but technology adds value and helps children prepare adequately for the future.”

He said the number of participants in both Student and Professional portals are increasing. “We have been running the Student Portal since 2012 and we started with a very small number of online courses. …It has grown and this past summer we saw our largest enrolment yet. Elementary school and middle school students took technology enrichment courses and we have had high school students taking core courses they need to graduate early,” Catienza said.

“…We do have a really good passing rate for students. We started with 74% passing rate in 2020 but now it has grown to 88%. …Based on the evaluation we collected last summer…82% of students are very satisfied with the course design and teaching and we have an average of about 1,800 students in our online courses,” she added.

Bea Cabrera | Correspondent
Bea Cabrera, who holds a law degree, also has a bachelor's degree in mass communications. She has been exposed to multiple aspects of mass media, doing sales, marketing, copywriting, and photography.

