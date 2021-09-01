CNMI’s COVID total now at 243

Guam posts 146th and 147th COVID-related death
By
|
Posted on Sep 02 2021

Tag:
Share

One arriving traveler was confirmed positive for COVID-19 in the CNMI yesterday, bringing the islands’ total number of cases to 243.

According to a Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. statement, the incoming traveler to the CNMI was identified by travel screening, and confirmed positive through fifth-day testing on Aug. 31.

The individual has been quarantined and is being actively monitored, and CHCC’s Communicable Disease Investigation/ Inspection team have already initiated contact tracing for those who were in most immediate contact with the individual. CHCC also reported that there is currently only one active hospitalization related to COVID-19.

In Guam, the Joint Information Center reported yesterday that Guam logged its 146th and 147th COVID-related deaths, both occurring on Aug. 28 at the Guam Memorial Hospital. The JIC also reported that Guam’s total number of COVID-related deaths has been adjusted to 150.

Guam’s 146th COVID-related death was an unvaccinated 84-year-old male with underlying health conditions who had tested positive for COVID-19. He was pronounced dead on arrival at GMH on Aug. 28. Guam’s 147th COVID-related death was an unvaccinated 56-year-old male with underlying health conditions who tested positive for COVID-19. He also passed away at GMH on Aug. 28.

Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero expressed her condolences to the two’s families, and urged the community to get vaccinated. “[Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio and] I offer our deepest condolences to their friends and families. Let us continue to fight against COVID-19 to prevent further pain and tragedy. We can all play a part in making this community stronger. Please get vaccinated and protect the ones you love,” said Leon Guerrero.

Also in Guam, after the Department of Public Health and Social Services reviewed all death certificates from last year, it was found that two people, on Oct. 13 and Dec. 31 last year respectively, were found to have passed away due to complications related to COVID-19. Guam’s total reported COVID-related deaths was adjusted to 150.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.

Related Posts

0

Climate study warns of extreme heat in the CNMI

Posted On Sep 02 2021
, By
0

Alleged Peeping Tom sues newspapers, CNMI government

Posted On Sep 01 2021
, By
0

1 more positive in CNMI; 35 hospitalized in Guam

Posted On Sep 01 2021
, By
0

Sept. 1 is proclaimed Day of Prayer in the CNMI

Posted On Sep 01 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Climate study warns of extreme heat in the CNMI

Posted On Sep 02 2021

Guam Green Growth launches G3 Conservation Corps  

Posted On Aug 26 2021

Volunteer for International Coastal Cleanup on Sept. 18

Posted On Aug 26 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 31, 2021

Posted On Aug 31 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 24, 2021

Posted On Aug 24 2021

Community Briefs - August 16, 2021

Posted On Aug 16 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Weather Forecast

September 2, 2021, 6:22 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 2 m/s NNE
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:05 AM
sunset: 6:28 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune