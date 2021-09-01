CNMI’s COVID total now at 243

Share











One arriving traveler was confirmed positive for COVID-19 in the CNMI yesterday, bringing the islands’ total number of cases to 243.

According to a Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. statement, the incoming traveler to the CNMI was identified by travel screening, and confirmed positive through fifth-day testing on Aug. 31.

The individual has been quarantined and is being actively monitored, and CHCC’s Communicable Disease Investigation/ Inspection team have already initiated contact tracing for those who were in most immediate contact with the individual. CHCC also reported that there is currently only one active hospitalization related to COVID-19.

In Guam, the Joint Information Center reported yesterday that Guam logged its 146th and 147th COVID-related deaths, both occurring on Aug. 28 at the Guam Memorial Hospital. The JIC also reported that Guam’s total number of COVID-related deaths has been adjusted to 150.

Guam’s 146th COVID-related death was an unvaccinated 84-year-old male with underlying health conditions who had tested positive for COVID-19. He was pronounced dead on arrival at GMH on Aug. 28. Guam’s 147th COVID-related death was an unvaccinated 56-year-old male with underlying health conditions who tested positive for COVID-19. He also passed away at GMH on Aug. 28.

Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero expressed her condolences to the two’s families, and urged the community to get vaccinated. “[Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio and] I offer our deepest condolences to their friends and families. Let us continue to fight against COVID-19 to prevent further pain and tragedy. We can all play a part in making this community stronger. Please get vaccinated and protect the ones you love,” said Leon Guerrero.

Also in Guam, after the Department of Public Health and Social Services reviewed all death certificates from last year, it was found that two people, on Oct. 13 and Dec. 31 last year respectively, were found to have passed away due to complications related to COVID-19. Guam’s total reported COVID-related deaths was adjusted to 150.