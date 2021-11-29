PSS reaching out to parents on health protocols in bus stops

By
|
Posted on Nov 30 2021

Tag: ,
Share

Acting Education commissioner Eric Magofna said they have reached out to parents to remind bus riding students to adhere to COVID-19 protocols at bus stops, where the Public School System has no assigned staff.

Speaking at a recent House of Representatives Committee on Education meeting, Magofna said they make sure that the teachers inform the students about protocols and they’re also reaching out to their Parent Teacher Student Associations to help inform parents because PSS has no staff assigned at bus stops to enforce the three W’s or the health protocols. Three W’s refers to wash your hands, watch your distance, and wear a face covering.

“So we really would like to work with our partners, most especially the parents, to make sure to educate their children that when they go to the bus stop, remember the social distancing, remember to wear your mask,” he said.

PSS made a presentation to provide the House Education Committee, chaired by Rep. Leila C. Staffler (D-Saipan), with updates on the planned resumption of in-person classes at PSS.

Schools will now be reopening based on their screening/testing schedule, and schools that are not scheduled for yesterday, Nov. 29, will continue with remote online learning until their scheduled testing date.

Magofna said hopefully all students would follow their advice, but then when they go on the bus all the protocols are going to be adhered too.

It was Rep. Sheila J. Babauta (D-Saipan) who raised questions pertaining to the students who will be availing of bus services. Babauta asked what role does PSS play to ensure that the students at bus stops are abiding by the guidelines.

The lawmaker said she totally agrees with the fact that students are safe in schools where the guidelines are implemented. “How far does that extend to the bus services?” she asked.

While the buses are sanitized, that’s not the case with bus stops, Babauta said.

“Who’s responsible for the bus stops? I know that this comes up often in our discussions. But you know that’s really where our students begin to congregate, right before heading to school,” she said.

Babauta pointed out that she believes that anyone regardless of age will need constant reminding about the guidelines. However, she said, at the end of the day, discussion needs to be done on bus stop responsibilities.

Staffler, who is a former teacher, said that, from her experience, until the child gets into the bus itself, that’s when that student becomes the responsibility of PSS.

“Because that’s when PSS’ responsibility begins. That was always what we learned in our training,” Staffler said.

She agreed with Magofna about the need for community partners and parents to follow their children to the bus stop to help with the enforcement there.

Babauta said she believes that just for future conversation around the bus stop responsibilities, they welcome all partners because she does not think that everyone understands that role—that where PSS responsibilities begin and end in regards to the bus riders.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

Kilili: CHCC, 3 other health care providers will be getting $591,300 in ARPA funds for COVID losses

Posted On Nov 30 2021
, By
0

‘Only way stop spread is practicing public health mitigation measures’

Posted On Nov 30 2021
, By
0

PSS resumption of in-person classes based on screening/testing schedule

Posted On Nov 29 2021
, By
0

PSS worries about impact of school closures

Posted On Nov 26 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

With the increasing number of community transmission cases of COVID-19 in the CNMI, should the government raise the Community Vulnerability Level from Green?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Guam Green Growth has its 1st Conservation Corps graduates  

Posted On Nov 25 2021

More than a business, it’s a movement for the environment

Posted On Nov 18 2021

‘It’s time to decolonize, decarbonize, demilitarize’

Posted On Nov 11 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 30, 2021

Posted On Nov 30 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 26, 2021

Posted On Nov 26 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 24, 2021

Posted On Nov 24 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

November 30, 2021, 6:08 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 26°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 92%
wind speed: 5 m/s E
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:27 AM
sunset: 5:45 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune