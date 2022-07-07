PSS registration goes paperless

Share











The CNMI Public School System student registration for the school year 2022-2023 is now open and it will be 100% online, which means paper registrations will no longer be accepted.

The website for registration is www.cnmipssoare.org.

One online registration form will be used for one household. Parents must include all the names of their children in one form even if the children in the same household will be in different schools in the CNMI PSS.

Along with the registration form, several documents must be submitted with the registration and/or re-enrollment form. Electronic copies may be in PDF or JPEG formats. That means you can take a picture of the document and submit that online. Required documents to be uploaded are a valid health certificate, birth certificate, a screenshot of a map to their residence and the latitude-longitude coordinates, a valid parent or guardian photo ID, a valid photo ID for all listed authorized contacts, medical insurance card for the school year, and a CNMI PSS Emergency Medical Treatment Authorization form.

Parents or guardians filling up the online form need a valid email address.

The following documents are only required for applicable students: a transcript or report card from previous schools for transfer students only, bus request form, court order of full custody, notarized statement or any other proof that child is under the care of another person who is 18 or older, Out-of-Zone Waiver Form, the latest 1040 Tax Return Form, a Consent to Release Education Records Form, and a Signed Directory Information Opt-Out Form.

Additionally, students being registered for kindergarten must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 30, 2022. Public Law 20-48 requires every person between the ages of 5 and 17 to attend school. This means that kindergarten is now mandated in the CNMI.

For families with limited or no internet access, they may contact their child(s) school to set up an appointment for registration assistance. All appointments will be scheduled due to limited staffing. Walk-ins are not accepted.

At the school, they may be provided either a mobile device or a computer to complete the registration form. Every school will have a “Kiosk Link” that will allow them to fill out a registration form if parents do not have an email address. It is highly recommended that every parent or guardian have their own personal email address that only they have access to. Do not share or borrow someone else’s email address as this will be used to open up the “Parent Portal” account.

For more information contact your child’s school main office or visit the website www.cnmipssoare.org.