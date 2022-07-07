Torres allocates $475K for athletes in revised budget

By
|
Posted on Jul 08 2022

Tag:
Share

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres on July 1, 2022, submitted a revised proposed budget for the Commonwealth government and related agencies for fiscal year 2023, which, as mandated by the Constitution, is balanced with the total amount of proposed expenditures not exceeding the total estimated resources available for appropriation.

This revision to the April budget submission, afforded through the Planning and Budgeting Act, reflects changes to Volume I (General Fund), within which Torres allocated $75,000 to the Northern Marianas Sports Association to support athletes invited for representation at off-island sporting events.

Additionally, within revisions to Volume IV (ARPA Fund), Torres allocates $400,000 to the Northern Marianas Sports Association to support athletes who will participate in the 2023 Pacific Games and the Micronesian Games.

“We are all proud of our athletes and all their successes during this year’s Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games, and I would like to continue to support all our athletes who continue to work hard to represent the CNMI. Next year is both the Pacific Games and the Micronesian Games, and our athletes are also invited to other off-island sporting events throughout the year. These funds being allocated to the [NMSA], who have played a big part in our historical hosting of the 2022 Pacific Mini Games, will go toward supporting our athletes, who wave our flag and represent the entire CNMI when they compete around the Pacific,” said Torres. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

US House subcommittee adds 4 NMI projects to its proposed budget

Posted On Jun 22 2022
, By
0

Apatang disappointed over ‘drastic’ cuts in budget request

Posted On Jun 14 2022
, By
0

Guerrero finally shows up at budget hearing

Posted On Jun 06 2022
, By
0

DPS chief a no-show again at budget hearing

Posted On Jun 01 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Have you received your $500 stimulus card yet?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

July 2022

TAGA PLUS

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – July 4, 2022

Posted On Jul 04 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 29, 2022

Posted On Jun 29 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 27, 2022

Posted On Jun 27 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

July 8, 2022, 6:09 AM
Clear
Clear
27°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 1 m/s E
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:53 AM
sunset: 6:52 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune