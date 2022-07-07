Torres allocates $475K for athletes in revised budget

Share











Gov. Ralph DLG Torres on July 1, 2022, submitted a revised proposed budget for the Commonwealth government and related agencies for fiscal year 2023, which, as mandated by the Constitution, is balanced with the total amount of proposed expenditures not exceeding the total estimated resources available for appropriation.

This revision to the April budget submission, afforded through the Planning and Budgeting Act, reflects changes to Volume I (General Fund), within which Torres allocated $75,000 to the Northern Marianas Sports Association to support athletes invited for representation at off-island sporting events.

Additionally, within revisions to Volume IV (ARPA Fund), Torres allocates $400,000 to the Northern Marianas Sports Association to support athletes who will participate in the 2023 Pacific Games and the Micronesian Games.

“We are all proud of our athletes and all their successes during this year’s Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games, and I would like to continue to support all our athletes who continue to work hard to represent the CNMI. Next year is both the Pacific Games and the Micronesian Games, and our athletes are also invited to other off-island sporting events throughout the year. These funds being allocated to the [NMSA], who have played a big part in our historical hosting of the 2022 Pacific Mini Games, will go toward supporting our athletes, who wave our flag and represent the entire CNMI when they compete around the Pacific,” said Torres. (PR)