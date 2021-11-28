PSS resumption of in-person classes based on screening/testing schedule

Posted on Nov 29 2021

Acknowledging that some may still have concerns with returning to in-person classes today, Nov. 29, the recent rise in community cases of COVID-19, and PSS leaders’ commitment to providing the safest-possible learning environments, the CNMI Public School System announced yesterday its updated plans: schools will now be reopening based on their screening/ testing schedule, and schools that are not scheduled for Nov. 29 will continue with remote online learning until their scheduled date.

The announcement can be found on PSS’ Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/cnmipss/.

In a Nov. 28 announcement to PSS’ stakeholders, acting Education commissioner Eric M. Magofna wrote that, as eager as he and PSS leadership is to get students back in classrooms, “we know that there is still some apprehension about returning to classes face-to-face” and that “we are fully aware that [COVID-19] is here and information changes daily.” As such, the updated reopening plans are as follows:

Schools with screening/ testing scheduled for today and reopening are San Vicente Elementary School, Marianas High School, and Dr. Rita H. Inos Jr./ Sr. High School in Rota.

Schools/ cohorts scheduled for Nov. 30 are Saipan Southern High School’s Cohort 1, Da’Ok Academy, Kagman High School’s Cohort 1, Dandan Middle School’s Cohort 1, Tinian Elementary School, and Sinapalo Elementary School in Rota.

Reopening on Dec. 1 is KHS Cohort 2, William S. Reyes Elementary School, DMS Cohort 2, SSHS Cohort 2, and Tinian Jr./Sr. High School.

Reopening Dec. 2 is Garapan Elementary School and Oleai Elementary School.

Reopening Dec. 3 is Tanapag Middle School Cohort 2, Francisco M. Sablan Middle School Cohort 2, and GTC Elementary School.

Reopening Dec. 6 is Kagman Elementary School and Koblerville Elementary School.

Reopening Dec. 7 is TMS Cohort 1 and FMS Middle School Cohort 1.

On Aug. 17 this year, Education Commissioner Dr. Alfred Ada mandated quarterly COVID-19 screening/ testing in all schools, and PSS will continue to enforce this mandate before resuming face-to-face classes.

Magofna also asked parents to register their children for screening/ testing at https://covidtesting.chcc.health, and said that the code to register for school-based testing is SBT6700. “This code is strictly for student and staff registration,” he said. Magofna again asked parents to register online ahead of their children’s screening date and said that parents who have previously registered for second quarter testing will be automatically registered and need not register again. If further help is needed, Magofna advised calling your child’s school.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.

