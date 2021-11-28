Torres sees 2022 the start of building many infra projects

By
|
Posted on Nov 29 2021
People in the CNMI will see the start of many federally-funded construction projects this coming 2022, according to Gov. Ralph DLG Torres last week.

Speaking at a press briefing, Torres said throughout the administration focused so much on the efforts against COVID-19 pandemic in the last two years, so getting nearly everyone vaccinated will now allow them to pivot to other projects.

The governor said the COVID-19 Task Force, the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., CHCC staff, and the CNMI’s first responders are really exhausted from its activities tied to the pandemic itself.

“So I hope that we can close that soon by getting our people vaccinated,” he said.

Torres underscored the need to have all the population be vaccinated so the government can focus its efforts on other things.

He said they want to focus on the Pacific Mini Games, rebuilding the Gilbert C. Ada Gymnasium, building the cultural facility, and more road projects. The governor said they want to finish the ongoing Route 36 road improvement project and Beach Road improvement project.

Torres said one of the big ongoing road projects that he is excited about is the Bird Island-Kingfisher Golf Links connection.

He said they can also hopefully start building a new campus for Hopwood Junior High School as well as San Antonio school, and other Public School System projects.

Torres said they are maximizing the Infrastructure and Recovery Program and make sure that they can assist with other projects, whether it’s Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery, Hazard Mitigation Projects, or Public Assistance Program.

He said IRP has been assisting infrastructure projects on Tinian and Rota as well.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
