PTAC webinars on federal contracting

Share











The Guam Procurement Technical Assistance Center is offering free live webinars every Thursday in September! Webinars run from 10am-11:30am and will be conducted via Zoom. Links to the live webinar and the webinar evaluation will be emailed to all registered attendees 15 minutes before the start of the webinar.

Aug. 27 – How to Get WOSB Certified: WOSB is now an official SBA certification program. We will discuss the new certification process as well as supporting document requirements.

Sept. 3 – How to Get HUBZone Certified: All of Guam and the CNMI are HUBZones. The Guam PTAC will take you through the certification process, the required supporting documents, and follow-up requirements from SBA.

Sept. 10 – How to Get 8(a) Certified: The SBA’s 8(a) Program was created to help small, disadvantaged businesses compete in the federal procurement market. The Guam PTAC will help you navigate the forms and requirements of the 8a program.

Sept. 17 – Cybersecurity for Federal Contractors: Cybersecurity is a national security issue. We will discuss what Federal contractors can do to make sure they are complying with DOD requirements with respect to keeping data protected. DOD’s upcoming Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification will be discussed.

Sept. 24 – Responding to Requests for Proposals: The Guam PTAC will walk participants through the common sections and clauses of an RFP as well as provide tips on developing a proposal in response to an RFP.

Register on our website, http://guamptac.com/news-and-events.php. (PR)