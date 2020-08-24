MRA welcomes Cruz back

Ellery Cruz poses for a photo before last Sunday’s race in Marpi. (Contributed Photo)

A screen grab from Marianas Racing Association’s practice races in Marpi shows riders getting ready to head out the course. At far right is Ellery Cruz, who had his first race in 13 years. (Contributed Photo)

Marianas Racing Association welcomed a familiar race on the dirt track as Ellery Cruz joined the group’s regular practice races last Sunday in Marpi.

Cruz, one of the CNMI’s top riders before, participated in the Man Aguguat division of last weekend’s ride, going up against Shane Alvarez, Patrick Togawa, Kier Agda, Ko Santos, and Thomas Reyes. He finished third behind Alvarez and Togawa.

“It’s nice to be back. It’s my first race in 13 years,” said Cruz, who competed for the CNMI from 2004 to 2007 before stepping away from the racetrack and later going off-island for work.

“It’s great to see people I race with before and the family I grew up with, as they try to revive motocross on the islands,” added Cruz, who rode his old, but reliable 2006 Yamaha YZ250F.

Ellery Cruz’s photo was included on the souvenir program for one of the local races on Saipan in the early 2000s. (Contributed Photo)

Despite last Sunday’s race being his first in more than a decade, Cruz proved he still has the form and skills that allowed him to represent the CNMI in international events in Guam, Macau, Indonesia, and the Philippines, including the Asian 125CC Senior Motocross Championship Series in 2006.

Mari Alvarez, an MRA member who used to watch Cruz race with her son, Shane, commended the returning rider and called his group the “Fast & the Furious” guys, adding that they still got it even after over a decade of not joining competitive races.

Cruz managed to perform well in MRA’s temporary race course (the area surrounding the former Kan Pacific Swimming Pool), but admits missing CNMI motocross’ home—the Cowtown Raceway, further down Marpi.

“The course is very appropriate for beginners so they can learn cornering, body positioning, and other basic movement and skills in motocross. The Cowtown Raceway was more technical and would require experience because you could maneuver around it well,” said Cruz, who first tried motocross when he was 15 years old and was influenced by his father, Eric, a race organizer.

Cruz hopes to join more races under the revived MRA and encouraged people interested in the sport to come forward.

“When you are ready to go, there will be people who will help you learn your ways at the track. We are family,” Cruz said. “Through the years, motocross has helped me stay connected to people I grew up with and have shared many fun and exciting memories on and off the track.”

Meanwhile, besides the Man Aguaguat division, MRA’s races last weekend also had the Man’Amko category. Steven Sablan topped the race and was followed by Melvin Cepeda, Glenn Pangelinan, Charles Cepeda, Patrick Cabrera, and Hanky Camacho.

