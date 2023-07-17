Pua is confirmed as new DFEMS commissioner

Share











The Senate confirmed yesterday the appointment of acting Fire assistant chief Juan Aguon Pua as the new Department of Fire and Medical Emergency Services commissioner.

The full Senate confirmed Pua’s nomination, with all six senators present voting “yes” to a motion to adopt the Senate Executive Appointments and Government Investigations Committee report that recommended Pua’s confirmation.

Sens. Paul A. Manglona (Ind-Rota), Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian), and Corina L. Magofna (Ind-Saipan) were absent but excused from the session.

Before the voting, Sen. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan), who chairs the EAGI Committee, said that Pua appeared before the committee last July 17, where his credentials were evaluated and this allowed a closer examination of his certifications, professional experience, and views critical to leading DFEMS.

Babauta said that Pua has served DFEMS since 1989 and is a son of the CNMI. She said the committee received a multitude of letters expressing support from across the Marianas and the United States. She said the committee received no letters opposing Pua’s confirmation.

Babauta said the committee shares the administration’s confidence in Pua’s professional experiences and recommends the adoption of the committee report to confirm him to serve as the next DFEMS commissioner.