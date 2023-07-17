Pua is confirmed as new DFEMS commissioner

By
|
Posted on Jul 18 2023

Tag:
Share

Juan Aguon Pua

The Senate confirmed yesterday the appointment of acting Fire assistant chief Juan Aguon Pua as the new Department of Fire and Medical Emergency Services commissioner.

The full Senate confirmed Pua’s nomination, with all six senators present voting “yes” to a motion to adopt the Senate Executive Appointments and Government Investigations Committee report that recommended Pua’s confirmation.

Sens. Paul A. Manglona (Ind-Rota), Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian), and Corina L. Magofna (Ind-Saipan) were absent but excused from the session.

Before the voting, Sen. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan), who chairs the EAGI Committee, said that Pua appeared before the committee last July 17, where his credentials were evaluated and this allowed a closer examination of his certifications, professional experience, and views critical to leading DFEMS.

Babauta said that Pua has served DFEMS since 1989 and is a son of the CNMI. She said the committee received a multitude of letters expressing support from across the Marianas and the United States. She said the committee received no letters opposing Pua’s confirmation.

Babauta said the committee shares the administration’s confidence in Pua’s professional experiences and recommends the adoption of the committee report to confirm him to serve as the next DFEMS commissioner.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

DFEMS hosts boot drive for Guam Fire Department

Posted On Jun 08 2023
, By
0

Fire chief Pua is appointed DFEMS commissioner

Posted On Apr 21 2023
, By
0

DFEMS found noncompliant with CNMI public law

Posted On Jan 19 2023
, By
0

DFEMS reaches out to schools

Posted On Oct 20 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you agree with the CNMI government’s decision to move away from its reliance on the China market for its tourism industry?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

July 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 6, 2023

Posted On Jul 06 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 3, 2023

Posted On Jul 03 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 16, 2023

Posted On Jun 16 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

Failure notice from provider:
Connection Error:http_request_failed




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune