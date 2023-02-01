Public comments sought on Precinct 4 Community Résumé

Then-Rep. Sheila J. Babauta, center, worked with MPOWERD Solutions on the Precinct 4 Community Résumé. The draft is now ready for public comments.(CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

In 2022, the Office of Rep. Sheila J. Babauta, in collaboration with MPOWERD Solutions, worked on the Precinct 4 Community Résumé, which provides an overview of Saipan’s largest geographic precinct. It highlights Precinct 4’s diverse and driven small businesses, thriving and sustainable natural resources, and ambitious and mission-driven community leaders who aim to reinvigorate and reinvest in Precinct 4. It provides a summary of baseline conditions, demographic information, and resources in the community and establishes the context for assessing potential impacts and future decision-making.

The draft Community Résumé is now available for comments and suggestions by the Precinct 4 community by visiting www.facebook.com/precinct4saipan and providing comments on the designated posts for each section of the report.

“This is our very first Precinct 4 Community Résumé that captures a snapshot of what our precinct has to offer, showcasing our strengths and opportunities. The information I learned during the creation of this project has nourished my love and gratitude for our precinct—and I hope it does the same for you,” said Babauta.

Rep. Joel C. Camacho adds the importance of understanding “what are our agencies’ priorities and what are the priorities of our community” as we work together to develop community solutions. Former representative Malcolm Jason Omar says, “I am immensely excited to work alongside Rep. Sheila Babauta, Rep. Joel Camacho and these phenomenal women to showcase the beauty, pride, joy and potential of our community.”

Babauta, Camacho and Omar, and the MPOWERD team thank all the government agencies and community organizations who contributed to the development of the Precinct 4 Community Résumé.

About MPOWERD Solutions
MPOWERD Solutions, LLC (MPOWERD) is a minority, woman-owned small business and a national organizational development and capacity building firm that supports mission-driven and community-centered initiatives to accelerate social change. Visit www.mpowerd-solutions.com for further information. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

