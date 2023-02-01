COMMUNITY BRIEFS – February 2, 2023
Santa Lourdes novena starts on Friday
The people of As Teo announced yesterday that the annual Santa Lourdes novena in As Teo, Saipan, starts on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. From Feb. 3 to Feb. 10, rosary and novena will start at 5pm. On Saturday, Feb. 11, the rosary and novena will start at 2pm, followed by Mass at 3pm. Everyone is are invited.
Free webinars on gov’t contracting
The Guam Procurement Technical Assistance Center is offering free webinars this month.
Webinars are held every Wednesday—unless otherwise stated—from 10am to 11:30am via Zoom. Links are emailed to all registered attendees 30 minutes before the webinar.
- Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 – SAM Registrations – Vendors need an active SAM registration to participate in Federal contracting. The Guam PTAC will take you through the new Entity Validation process, the actual SAM registration, and follow-up requirements. We will also discuss the new annual renewal process.
- Feb. 8, 2023 – Federal Contract Opportunities – SAM.gov is the portal for federal contract opportunities. The Guam PTAC will show you how to use the website to ensure you do not miss any opportunities. Opportunity types, search filters, and search strategies will be discussed.
- Feb. 15, 2023 – PIEE/WAWF – Department of Defense vendors use the Wide-Area Workflow module in the Procurement Integrated Enterprise Environment system to create, submit, and track their invoices. The Guam PTAC will show you how to setup an account and submit an invoice so you get paid on time.
- Feb.22, 2023 – GovGuam Procurement – The Guam PTAC will explain Government of Guam Procurement, where to find opportunities, and how to submit bids.
To register, visit: https://www.guamptac.com/news-and-events.php (PTAC)