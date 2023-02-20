Public invited to UOG Charter Day on March 2

The Pohnpeian Student Organization competes in the Tug of War portion of the University of Guam President’s Cup Competition on Feb. 14, 2023. The event is part of events leading up to Charter Day on March 2, 2023. (UOG)

The public is invited to the University of Guam’s annual Charter Day celebration on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

The festivities will begin at 9am with the opening ceremony in the Center Courtyard on the UOG campus and will continue throughout the day.

As the largest annual community event at UOG, Charter Day typically drew several thousand attendees on campus before the pandemic.

“Charter Day gives the university a chance to build stronger ties with our island community, spotlight the talents of our students, faculty, and staff, and showcase the many educational opportunities UOG offers,” UOG president Thomas W. Krise said.

With the theme “UOG Forward,” Charter Day will feature an exciting lineup of entertainment and activities for people of all ages, including campus tours, cultural performances, live music, food trucks, raffle prizes, and more.

This will be the 55th Charter Day celebration, marking the anniversary of the signing of the charter that renamed the Territorial College of Guam to the University of Guam in 1968.

For more information about Charter Day and ways to participate, visit www.uog.edu/charterday. (UOG)

