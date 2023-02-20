COMMUNITY BRIEFS – February 21, 2023

Power service interruption on Feb. 23

There will be a power service interruption on Feb. 23, 2023, in Sadog Tasi, from 9am to 11am, and on Thursday, Feb. 23 in San Vicente from 9am to 1pm.

FEB. 23, SADOG TASI, 9am to 11am

  • Area Affected: As Mahetog and partial areas of Capitol Hill
  • Purpose: To perform line clearing (seven spans) of vegetation near the overhead primary lines in Lower Base (behind the former Rudolfo’s Pizza)
  • Traffic light affected: As Terlaje, Dandan (near Shell), and San Vicente (near Iglecia ni Cristo)
  • Water well(s) affected: Seven wells (SQ-4, SQ-5, SQ-7, SQ-9, SQ-10, SQ-11, SQ-150 ) and 2 booster stations (Maui Sump and Maui Booster); Upper Navy Hill, Chalan Galaide, Upper Miha Housing, Chinatown and As Falape
  • Wastewater facility affected: None

FEB. 23, SAN VICENTE, 9am to 1pm

  • Area affected: San Vicente (Ming Yang Supermarket, Lucky D-2 Market, Zori Zori Gift Shop, Katupat Drive, Gancho Pl., Aludu Pl., and Hotdu Dr.)
  • Purpose: The line crew will perform systems maintenance by replacing a rotted primary wood power pole to concrete pole along Isa Dr., adjacent to the Ming Yang Supermarket.
  • Traffic light affected: As Terlaje, Dandan (near Shell), and San Vicente (near Iglecia ni Cristo)
  • Water well(s) affected: None
  • Wastewater facility affected: None

For more information, contact the CUC Hotline at (670) 236-4333 or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates (https://www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation/). (PR)

Free Guam PTAC webinars

The Guam Procurement Technical Assistance Center is offering free webinars this February. Webinars are held every Wednesday (unless otherwise noted), from 10am to 11:30am via Zoom. Zoom links are emailed to all registered attendees 30 minutes before the webinar.

Feb. 22, 2023 – GovGuam Procurement – The Guam PTAC will explain Government of Guam Procurement, where to find opportunities, and how to submit bids.

Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 – Contract Opportunities w/USDA – Dr. Giorgio “G” Ra’Shadd III, DBA, Small Business coordinator Contracts Management Division Food and Nutrition Service will discuss contracting opportunities for small businesses.

To register, visit: https://www.guamptac.com/news-and-events.php (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

