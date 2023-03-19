Public invited to virtual ‘zero waste’ visioning kickoff meeting

Share











The CNMI Interisland Solid Waste Management Task Force invites the community to attend the virtual CNMI Zero Waste Visioning Kickoff Meeting on March 30, from 9am to 11:30am.

The meeting will discuss the concept of “Zero Waste,” the steps being taken to achieve it in the CNMI, and the upcoming community visioning sessions that will help create the CNMI Comprehensive Integrated Solid Waste Management Plan, which will be a key guiding document for the CNMI as it works to achieve Sustainable Development Goal No. 12: Sustainable Consumption and Production.

This meeting is open to the public, and stakeholders engaged in solid waste and materials management are encouraged to attend. Please confirm if you will be attending virtually by contacting Joshua Santos at joshua.santos@opd.gov.mp by March 23, 2023. You will receive a meeting link and confirmation of your attendance through email at a later date.

Prior to the kickoff, the CNMI Interisland Solid Waste Management Task Force invites you to complete and share the CNMI Waste & Recycling Survey, which will help the task force gauge the CNMI’s solid waste management priorities and outlook on topics such as curbside collection of recyclables, materials bans, education and outreach on zero waste and sustainable practices, and more. Your responses will be used to support follow-up visioning meetings that will be scheduled with attendees and their designated technical staff the week of April 17, 2023. The survey can be found here: https://bit.ly/CNMI-waste-survey.

The Zero Waste International Alliance defines “zero waste” as the conservation of all resources by means of responsible production, consumption, reuse, and recovery of products, packaging and materials without burning and with no discharges to land, water, or air that threaten the environment or human health. For the many that call the Commonwealth home and the tourists who visit our islands, achieving “zero waste” means a cleaner and healthier CNMI for generations to come.

The CNMI Interisland Solid Waste Management Task Force is comprised of the Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality, Department of Public Works, the offices of the mayors of the Saipan, Tinian and Aguiguan, Rota, and the Northern Islands, and the Office of Planning and Development. In the coming months, the task force will be working together to identify the CNMI’s waste reduction and management priorities to work towards a more sustainable future.

Learn more about solid waste management planning for sustainable consumption and production here: https:// opd.gov.mp/sustainable-consumption-and-production.html.

The Comprehensive Integrated Solid Waste Management Plan will be integrated into the next iteration of the CNMI’s Comprehensive Sustainable Development Plan. Check out the current CSDP here: https:// opd.gov.mp/assets/2021-2030_cnmi_csdp.pdf. (OPD)